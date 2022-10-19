HT Auto
This Volvo EV will have interiors made of recycled plastics from pet bottles

Volvo EX90 electric SUV will come with textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles, as well as bio-attributed material from responsibly-managed forests in Sweden and Finland.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2022, 13:12 PM
Volvo is all set to launch its new flagship electric vehicle EX90 electric SUV on November 9. The automaker has released teaser images focusing on the interior which will use sustainable material. The automaker said that the Volvo EX90 electric SUV will have around 50 kg of sustainable materials sourced from recycled plastics and bio-based materials. The car's cabin will be strewn with such materials extensively for various elements.

Sharing first official images of the cabin, the Swedish luxury carmaker revealed that the interior of the electric SUV will be built with textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles, as well as bio-attributed material from responsibly-managed forests in Sweden and Finland. The carmaker used a new material called Nordico for this purpose, developed from recycled materials which also include pine resin. The Volvo EX90 also features FSC-certified wood panels with a backlight and wool blend on seats that claims to meet strict animal welfare and environmental standards.

Talking about the cabin of the luxury electric SUV, Volvo says that it will offer seven different configurations that synchronise the car's interior specification and upholstery with the exterior. These configurations are claimed to have taken inspiration from the Scandinavian lifestyle and nature.

The EX90 electric SUV will essentially be the EV version of XC90 as the second ICE model from the Swedish brand after the XC40 to get an all-electric makeover. It will join the likes of XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge in the electric vehicle lineup from Volvo.

Volvo described the upcoming EV as the ‘safest Volvo ever’. It will come with eight cameras, sixteen ultrasonic sensors and a LiDAR sensor. The EX90 will debut as standard equipment on Volvo models the 'Driver 'Understanding System', a new system that will make its debut on the new EX90. The interior of the EX90 will have a radar that detects signs of life. This will monitor the entire cabin, including the luggage compartment, and detect minimal signs, even breathing. In case someone forgets babies or animals inside the vehicle, the EX90 will warn the driver by sending an alert notification to the app associated with the smartphone.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2022, 13:12 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo EX90 electric car electric vehicle
