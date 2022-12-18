HT Auto
This upcoming Ford EV has a strong Volkswagen connection. Know here

Ford's electric vehicle rollout has been deemed successful so far, and the automaker now plans to change gears for faster electrification. As part of that strategy, the US automaker has joined hands with Volkswagen and started working on smaller and compact electric cars. The automaker has now teased its first electric compact crossover built on Volkswagen's EV-specific MEB platform, which is slated for complete unveiling in the coming months. It would replace the famous Ford Fiesta hatchback in several markets.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Dec 2022, 11:37 AM
Ford's upcoming EV will have a F-150 and Bronco influenced design. (Image: Twitter/Martin Sander)
The Ford electric vehicle will be built in Cologne, Germany, for the European market, where demand for compact crossovers is pretty high. It could come reviving a historic Ford nomenclature when it breaks cover officially. Also, it could come with similar specifications to the Volkswagen ID. 4.

Martin Sander, head of Ford's Model E electrification division, has teased the EV on Twitter. Globally, this EV would compete with rivals like Toyota bZ4X, Nissan Ariya and Volvo XC40 Recharge. Sander also said that the EV would arrive in 2023. "Can't wait for 2023 to arrive, when we will pull off the cover of our first electric passenger vehicle coming from Cologne," he wrote on Twitter.

The teaser image doesn't reveal anything significant. However, it indicates that the EV would come with a notable change in Ford's design language. Expect the automaker's two most successful models, the Bronco and F-150, to influence its styling. The chunky LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights can be figured out from the teaser image, while the contrasting lower bumper and aero-optimised wheel designs are also visible. The size and silhouette of the car can be figured out even if it is under the wrap.

In another teaser, the automaker's European marketing head Peter Zillig posted a darkened image of the car on LinkedIn, previewing a stylish LED light that would be a signature design element in Ford's new-age cars.

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2022, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: Ford electric car electric vehicle
