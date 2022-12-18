This Tesla Gigafactory achieves annual 150,000 Model Y production milestone

Tesla has announced that the Texas Gigafactory has achieved a production milestone of manufacturing 3,000 Model Y cars weekly, which extrapolates to an impressive annual production rate of 150,000 Model Y EVs in the plant. The automaker has also said that the Berlin Gigafactory is now rolling out 2,000 EVs weekly. Earlier in June this year, the automaker confirmed 1,000 electric cars per week at Giga Texas. The latest information reveals that the automaker was working on a major ramp-up.

Also Read : Why Tesla's third-largest shareholder thinks Elon Musk should be replaced as CEO

Tesla is also reportedly working on a massive production ramp-up at Giga Texas in the first quarter of 2023. Electrek has reported that the automaker is preparing for 75,000 Model Y production from the plant in the first quarter of 2023. Originally, the automaker planned to produce 5,000 Model Y cars at the Giga Texas by the end of this year. However, it doesn't seem the EV maker would be able to achieve that goal, as only a few weeks are left. However, the target of producing 75,000 Model Y in the first quarter of 2023 seems more reasonable.

Giga Texas hits 3k Model Y builds/week.



Congrats, Tesla team! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/uhG03gFyba — Tesla (@Tesla) December 15, 2022

The automaker aims to increase its production rate in the United States as fast as possible to cater to the rising demand and in line with the strategy outlined by Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously. The automaker expects the demand for its electric vehicles to rise significantly when they become eligible for the EV federal tax credit in 2023. However, the report claims that the looming new EV tax credit system is negatively affecting Tesla's demand in the US, as many potential customers want to wait until 2023.

The Texas Gigafactory is one of the important manufacturing facilities for the automaker. The EV company aims to produce 500,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at Gigafactory Texas. Besides that, it will also be the home to Cybertruck and Tesla Semi trucks from next year.

First Published Date: