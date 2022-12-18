HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Why Tesla's Third Largest Shareholder Thinks Elon Musk Should Be Replaced As Ceo

Why Tesla's third-largest shareholder thinks Elon Musk should be replaced as CEO

Tesla Elon Musk seems to be facing a lot of flak lately, accusing him of neglecting the EV company. The latest criticism comes from Leo Koguan, who is the third largest shareholder of the company with 22.7 million shares in it, which translates to around $3.6 billion. He believes that Elon Musk has actually given up on Tesla and should be replaced as the automaker's CEO. This comes immediately after Musk sold $22 million in Tesla stock this week, gaining around $3.58 billion. Tesla CEO's bumpy road with the automaker started a few months ago when the news of the billionaire purchasing social media microblogging website Twitter surfaced.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Dec 2022, 10:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Elon Musk has been accused of neglecting Tesla by the EV maker's investors.
Elon Musk has been accused of neglecting Tesla by the EV maker's investors.
Elon Musk has been accused of neglecting Tesla by the EV maker's investors.
Elon Musk has been accused of neglecting Tesla by the EV maker's investors.

Also Read : This company to have a 100-strong Tesla Semi fleet in 2023

Interestingly, Koguan used to be very optimistic about Musk. He was even called a fanboy of the Tesla CEO at one point. However, now it seems the Tesla CEO has fallen out of favour, as Koguan has directly called for the Tesla founder to be removed as the EV manufacturer's CEO, and someone new should be appointed. Koguan has tweeted that Elon has abandoned Tesla and it has no working CEO. “Tesla needs and deserves to have working full-time CEO," he further wrote.

This is not the first time the Tesla CEO has unloaded a large chunk of shares from his holding in the automaker. He has been doing so for the last several months, drawing flak from Tesla investors. Selling these large chunks of Tesla stock has made Elon Musk quite unpopular among the company's investors, especially since the flamboyant industrialist took over Twitter. He has often been accused by Tesla investors of neglecting the automaker and focusing more on his newly purchased company.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Some people had speculated that the Tesla CEO sold so many shares of the EV maker specifically in a bid to fund his Twitter purchase, which he reportedly completed for $44 billion, despite changing his mind previously when he discovered many fake bot accounts registered on the platform.

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2022, 10:32 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
ev_charging_091
How much will it cost to establish robust EV charging infra in India?
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

2023 KTM 1290 Adventure S is here!
2023 KTM 1290 Adventure S is here!
Honda is rising cost of its cars in India from next month
Honda is rising cost of its cars in India from next month
This company to have a 100-strong Tesla Semi fleet in 2023
This company to have a 100-strong Tesla Semi fleet in 2023
Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
Honda CB300F gets a massive discount of ₹50,000, but there’s a catch
Honda CB300F gets a massive discount of 50,000, but there’s a catch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city