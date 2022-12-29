HT Auto
This is what Elon Musk advises Tesla employees

Amidst registering its worst-ever year in the stock market, Tesla's employees have received advice from the company's CEO, Elon Musk. He has told the Tesla employees that they should not be bothered by stock market craziness. His comment comes after the automaker's shares plunged nearly 70 per cent in 2022 on jitters over dampening demand for its electric cars and Musk's antics involving Twitter over the past few months.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Dec 2022, 10:20 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk advised the company's employees not to be bothered about share price plunge and focus on delivery ramp up. (AP)
Reuters has reported that Musk has sent an email to the auto company's employees saying that he believes that Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth in the long term. "Btw, don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that," he said, adding, "Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!"

Also Read : Tesla shares record rare jump on the way to worst year, ends long losing streak

Musk has also urged Tesla employees to ramp up electric car deliveries at the end of this quarter. "Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!" he said in the email. His mail comes at a time when Tesla has announced discounts on its vehicles in the US and China to boost the sales momentum. Meanwhile, analysts expect Tesla to deliver 442,452 cars in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The report also claims that Tesla's plummeting share price has hurt the value of shares owned by the electric vehicle manufacturer's employees. The car brand has offered stock compensation for most employees, including factory workers. However, despite the continuous slump, Tesla's shares rebounded on Wednesday, which came following an 11 per cent drop in the previous session after Tesla's plan to reduce production at Shanghai Gigafactory in January was revealed.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 10:20 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle
