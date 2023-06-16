This EV company will pay you if your car malfunctions

There are many ways to woo potential electric vehicle (EV) customers. And then there are ways to wow them as well. But VinFast knows what could strike the biggest chord with those who are looking to make the jump to its zero-emission vehicles is the assurance that even if something does go wrong with the EV, owners would be compensated for it. Range is relevant today but money has always been.

VinFast, a Vietnamese EV company, has some very big ambitions in the United States. It had already shipped its first back of VF 8 models to the country in November of last year and is now accelerating its ground presence. But while initial response to the EV model has been rather lukewarm, there have also been certain issues reported, primarily pertaining to the in-car software.

Now, VinFast is reportedly launching a new global program called ‘Special Aftersales Policy’ that would make owners of its vehicles eligible for cash compensation or service vouchers - or both, in case their purchases encounter problems.

The cash compensation ranges between $100 and $300. Potential issues that can crop up have been classifies as Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3. The last one pertains to issues that would require the EV to be parked at the service center for more than three days for repairs. In such a case, an owner would be paid $100 for each of these days.

The company, however, will not cover ‘problems’ that are related to hardware or scheduled software updates. Damages and accidents caused by the customers themselves are also not covered.

In the initial run, the program would be rolled out in the US, Canada and in the home base of Vietnam. VinFast is hoping to build a trust factor with those eying its models and at a time when the company sees a huge growth potential at home and abroad, the move to compensate customers with EV troubles could help.

