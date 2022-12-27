HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Electric Suv's Cabin Is A Home Theatre On Demand. Details Here

This electric SUV's cabin is a home theatre on demand. Details here

Italy-based electric vehicle startup Aehra has introduced its first model as an electric SUV. Besides an eye-catching premium coupe-like design, the SUV has a striking feature inside the cabin. It gets a massive infotainment display on the cockpit that can be stretched upward and transform the spacious cabin into a comfy home theatre. The massive screen can be extended upward only when the EV is parked and not running. Clearly, this technology has been developed keeping safety in mind. The EV startup also claims that the cabin can be configured in different modes, which are home theatre, meeting room and lounge.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2022, 11:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Aehra SUV's digital screen combines infotainment system, instrument cluster and digital mirrors.
Aehra SUV's digital screen combines infotainment system, instrument cluster and digital mirrors.
Aehra SUV's digital screen combines infotainment system, instrument cluster and digital mirrors.
Aehra SUV's digital screen combines infotainment system, instrument cluster and digital mirrors.

The massive full-width screen integrates the infotainment, digital instrument cluster and digital mirrors into one display. Once the vehicle is parked, it can be extended upward for different purposes. The automaker hasn't revealed the size of the monitor. But, it appears to come larger than the fold-down 31-inch rear passenger screen available in the new BMW 7-Series. The Milan-based EV startup has already patented this technology. It would also unveil an electric sedan early next year, coming with the same technology. Both the electric SUV and the sedan are slated for deliveries in 2025. Initially, these two EVs will be sold in North America, Europe, China and the Gulf countries.

Also Read : Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifts footballer a Rolls-Royce

There is a centre-mounted smaller touchscreen display as well. It allows the driver to access all the controls. The only physical buttons available are the gearbox selector on the floating centre console and the knobs on the yoke-shaped multifunction steering wheel. The steering wheel integrates a digital strip that displays all the important information about the car.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 7 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 7 Series
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.66 kmpl
₹1.38 - 2.46 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

While the current technology doesn't allow the screen to come upward when the vehicle is moving, in autonomous vehicles, it could be possible. The wide display appears a bit similar to Mercedes-Benz's MBUX display, which is also a wide screen combining the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. However, Aehra's massive screen is even bigger and taller than the MBUX.

Aehra's chief design officer Fillippo Perini has said that the SUV has been designed as a true product of the digital age to reflect and accommodate the customers' modern and busy lifestyle. He also said that with the screen fully extended, the occupants could relax and enjoy a movie. "With the screen fully extended, the occupants can relax and enjoy a movie, perhaps when the car is charging or when a parent is waiting to pick up a child from school or a party. And for those who have work to do, the screen and the spacious interior afford the perfect solution for video conference calls. Instead of staring at your smartphone or laptop, you can sit back and not only see all the participants on the call in perfect high-definition clarity, but also listen to them with crystal-clear, pitch-perfect audio quality," he added.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2022, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India

Trending this Week

Alto_CNG_8
These cars could be yours for under 5 lakh
Gallery2
Honda CB300F gets 50,000 discount
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

In pics: This technology can change your in-car experience
In pics: This technology can change your in-car experience
BYD Atto 3 electric car passes range test with flying colours
BYD Atto 3 electric car passes range test with flying colours
This electric SUV's cabin is a home theatre on demand. Details here
This electric SUV's cabin is a home theatre on demand. Details here
Jeep Compass Sport petrol MT variant discontinued, now only available with AT
Jeep Compass Sport petrol MT variant discontinued, now only available with AT
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifts footballer a Rolls-Royce
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifts footballer a Rolls-Royce

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city