Tesla pushes back Model 3 delivery in this country. Know why

Tesla has announced a slight delay in the delivery window for the Model 3 electric compact sedans in Germany. The electric car manufacturer has pushed back the delivery window from January-March this year to February-April 2023. The move comes just a week after announcing a price cut for the Model 3 between four per cent and 12 per cent, depending on different variants.

Model 3 is not the only car that has seen a delayed delivery window. Tesla has pushed back the delivery window for the Model Y rear-wheel drive as well. The delivery window for this EV has been pushed back to February-March from January-March. Interestingly, this comes after Tesla announced a 17 per cent price cut for the Model Y crossover. However, the expected delivery of the Model Y Long Range and Performance variants remain unchanged. These variants are slated to be delivered between January and March this year, shows Tesla website.

The US-based electric car manufacturer has been aiming to grab a larger chunk of the bulging electric vehicle market. In an attempt to achieve that target, the automaker has been pushing hard with its production volume. It has ramped up production volume in all the Giga factories across the world over the last few months. The automaker announced that its Grunheide plant in Germany currently produces more than 3,000 cars every week. Also, over the past few months, Tesla has announced several price cuts for all its EVs in an attempt to lure buyers.

Interestingly, Tesla's delivery times in Germany are far ahead of its competitors. Waiting time for a Mercedes-Benz electric car currently ranges between four to nine months, which is three to 12 months for a BMW electric car and seven to 18 months for an Audi electric car. Volkswagen ID.4 too comes with a waiting time of 11-13 months.

