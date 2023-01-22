HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Pushes Back Model 3 Delivery In This Country. Know Why

Tesla pushes back Model 3 delivery in this country. Know why

Tesla has announced a slight delay in the delivery window for the Model 3 electric compact sedans in Germany. The electric car manufacturer has pushed back the delivery window from January-March this year to February-April 2023. The move comes just a week after announcing a price cut for the Model 3 between four per cent and 12 per cent, depending on different variants.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2023, 15:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla in markets across the world. (AP)
Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla in markets across the world. (AP)
Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla in markets across the world. (AP)
Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla in markets across the world.

Model 3 is not the only car that has seen a delayed delivery window. Tesla has pushed back the delivery window for the Model Y rear-wheel drive as well. The delivery window for this EV has been pushed back to February-March from January-March. Interestingly, this comes after Tesla announced a 17 per cent price cut for the Model Y crossover. However, the expected delivery of the Model Y Long Range and Performance variants remain unchanged. These variants are slated to be delivered between January and March this year, shows Tesla website.

Also Read : Tesla uses its profits as a weapon. This is how

The US-based electric car manufacturer has been aiming to grab a larger chunk of the bulging electric vehicle market. In an attempt to achieve that target, the automaker has been pushing hard with its production volume. It has ramped up production volume in all the Giga factories across the world over the last few months. The automaker announced that its Grunheide plant in Germany currently produces more than 3,000 cars every week. Also, over the past few months, Tesla has announced several price cuts for all its EVs in an attempt to lure buyers.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Interestingly, Tesla's delivery times in Germany are far ahead of its competitors. Waiting time for a Mercedes-Benz electric car currently ranges between four to nine months, which is three to 12 months for a BMW electric car and seven to 18 months for an Audi electric car. Volkswagen ID.4 too comes with a waiting time of 11-13 months.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2023, 15:47 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Model 3 Model Y electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

This sneaker brand is now making shoes from recycled airbags
This sneaker brand is now making shoes from recycled airbags
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased in India
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased in India
This US city has a ₹65,000 fine for loud exhausts. And that's minimum amount
This US city has a 65,000 fine for loud exhausts. And that's minimum amount
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased at Festival of Dreams
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased at Festival of Dreams
Pakistan again hit by petrol shortage; long queues at filing stations
Pakistan again hit by petrol shortage; long queues at filing stations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city