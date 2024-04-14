Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model Y Ev Saves This Man's Life. Here's How

Tesla Model Y EV saves this man's life. Here's how

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Apr 2024, 09:06 AM
Tesla Full-Self Driving (FSD) comes as a major leap in automotive innovation claiming a complete autonomous driving capability without any human interference. (Image: X/Maxpaul Franklin)
...
Tesla Full-Self Driving (FSD) comes as a major leap in automotive innovation claiming a complete autonomous driving capability without any human interference. (Image: X/Maxpaul Franklin)

Tesla has made headlines for various reasons, both good and bad. The latest event related to Tesla comes as a testimony to why the electric car manufacturer is called the leader of automotive technology innovation. Despite the Full-Self Driving technology of Tesla receiving both positive and negative relations from consumers and industry experts, it reportedly saved one man's life in the need of the hour.

Maxpaul Franklin, a man from Asheville, North Carolina, US has written on his X social media account that on 2nd April 2024, he found himself grappling with severe dehydration and a blood glucose level of 670 due to a malfunction in his insulin pump. In a moment of dire need, he engaged the Full Self-Driving (FSD) of the Tesla Model Y electric SUV with a simple double click on the steering column stalk. The EV skilfully navigated a 21-kilometre route from Franklin's house to the hospital. The car reportedly also parked itself autonomously at the hospital premises using the FSD. Interestingly, this happened just the next day when the electric car giant unlocked FSD capability for all Tesla vehicles in the US.

Franklin also wrote that he has various luxury cars in his garage including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Acura and Cadillac. However, he found Tesla has the best automotive innovation. “As an owner of luxury vehicles including Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, Acura, and Cadillac, I can unequivocally declare Tesla the pinnacle of automotive innovation today. Its lifesaving capabilities in critical moments underscore its superiority. The leap from traditional vehicles to Tesla's Full Self-Driving functionality is like upgrading from a basic phone to a smartphone," he wrote further while ranking Tesla for saving his life.

Tesla's FSD is one of the most hyped innovations in the global automobile industry, which claims to offer a complete human interference-free driving capability. However, many industry experts and Tesla's peers as well have been sceptical about the technology's capability.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2024, 09:06 AM IST
