HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model 3 Ev Becomes The Most Affordable Ever In This Country. Here's How

Tesla Model 3 EV becomes the most affordable ever in this country. Here's how

California’s tax rebates and the federal clean vehicle credit in the US have made select electric cars significantly more affordable for some buyers. Tesla Model 3 is one among these models, and it has witnessed a significant price cut owing to the incentives, making it the most affordable ever. The pure electric Tesla compact sedan is now priced at $19,830.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2023, 10:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
With the incentives in California, Tesla Model 3 electric sedan has seen a significant price cut and is available at just $19,830, being the most affordable ever.
With the incentives in California, Tesla Model 3 electric sedan has seen a significant price cut and is available at just $19,830, being the most affordable ever.

A standard-range Tesla Model 3 can cost less than half of its MSRP in certain districts in California. The base rear-wheel-drive Model 3, with a 437 km range and 0-96 kmph in 5.8 seconds, starts at $40,240. Factors like California's two tax credits, along with the US federal tax credit, can help the Tesla Model 3 price to plummet to $19,830. However, to get this benefit, the consumer has to qualify for the programs.

Also Read : Tesla's lead is temporary with no mass-market electric cars, says GM CEO Mary Barra

Let's take a look at how the price of the Tesla Model 3 could come down this much. The base variant of the Tesla Model 3 starts at $37,830 with referral links and inventory discounts via the WaitingForTesla website. By applying the $7,500 federal tax credit that select electric cars qualify for, along with another $7,500 incentive from California's Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP), the price can come down to $22,830. Additionally, San Joaquin Valley residents can obtain an additional $3,000 incentive from the local air pollution control district for choosing a zero-emissions vehicle. This can bring down the price of the Model 3 to a lucrative $19,830.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

However, there are some catches. The federal tax credit doesn't apply to all individuals and car models. The EV must be made in the US, Mexico or Canada to be eligible for the tax credit. Additionally, it must meet certain battery requirements. Besides that, to qualify for CVRP, the consumer has to be based in California or have a business there. Also, the consumer has to meet specific income eligibility requirements. While higher income brackets people qualify for a $2,000 rebate, lower and middle-income individuals can get an increased rebate of $7,500.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2023, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city