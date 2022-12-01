HT Auto
Tesla Model 3 could follow Model S to get a yoke

Will Tesla Model 3 electric compact sedan receive an aeroplane-inspired yoke instead of a traditional steering wheel in 2023? That's the million-dollar question doing rounds in the automotive world after Reuters reported that the EV is slated to receive a wide range of updates inside its cabin, and one of them could be the yoke. While the carmaker has not confirmed anything about the oncoming updates, introducing a yoke is not impossible since Tesla introduced that in the Model S last year, which grabbed many eyeballs. The report claims that as the company's flagship Model S received a yoke last year as part of a major revamping effort, the Tesla Model 3 could follow the same path.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 09:29 AM
The updated Tesla Model 3 could come with a redesigned front fascia as well.
Tesla is not among the carmakers that release physical upgrades often for their vehicles. Instead, the US company relies on over-the-air (OTA) software updates to upgrade the technologies and features of its electric cars. However, the upcoming update will be majorly physical, as the report suggests. The Tesla Model 3 has been in business globally for five years and has received several OTA updates to improve the user experience. However, the car's design remains the same, which many think is overdue for a change.

The upcoming update for the Tesla Model 3 is claimed to redesign the cabin of the EV. The updates would focus on reducing the complexity in the interior of the Model 3 in an attempt to reduce production costs, which would allow the automaker to lower the sticker price of the car. Apart from the interior, the exterior design of the car could also receive some significant updates.

The updated Tesla Model 3 will reportedly go into production at the automaker's Gigafactory in Shanghai in the third quarter of 2023. However, the carmaker has not confirmed that yet. The Freemont facility in the US too, could be assigned to manufacture the updated Model 3.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 09:29 AM IST
