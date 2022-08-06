HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Digs In To Hit 20 Lakh Unit Production Milestone By End Of 2022

Tesla digs in to hit 20 lakh unit production milestone by end of 2022

Elon Musk says Tesla will have a new facility this year and at least a dozen more in the times to come.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2022, 09:40 AM
File photo: Tesla electric vehicles are shown at a sales and service center in Vista, California. (REUTERS)
File photo: Tesla electric vehicles are shown at a sales and service center in Vista, California. (REUTERS)
File photo: Tesla electric vehicles are shown at a sales and service center in Vista, California. (REUTERS)
File photo: Tesla electric vehicles are shown at a sales and service center in Vista, California.

Tesla is ramping up production capabilities. And how. With a clear intent to increase its already impressive lead in the world of electric vehicles (EVS), the Elon Musk-led company is now looking to end the current calendar year by hitting the 20 lakh annual production milestone. The stakes are high, the pressure is on, and the target may well be in sight.

Striking the 20 lakh milestone is believed to be absolutely essential as Tesla has the eventual aim of manufacturing two crore units per annum by 2030. And while that figure may seem highly ambitious, Musk has already confirmed plans of having at least a dozen more facilities across the world in the times to come. At present, the two latest Tesla facilities – in Berlin and in Texas – are gradually ramping up abilities to fire on full cylinder. For a company that managed to manufacture a little over a million units in all of 2021, Tesla is on the move. “If all goes as planned, we will be exiting 2022 at a 2 million annual run rate," Musk said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away)

While Tesla does have a power say in the world of EVs, rivals are constantly looking at ways to catch up. In the particular case of China – the world’s largest auto market, the battle is quite intense between local and global players. The Tesla facility in Shanghai caters to both local demand and dispatches to select European markets. And while the facility here has had its fair share of challenges with Covid-induced lockdown, it is back to pumping out units at full capacity. In Europe, Tesla is facing intense heat from the likes of Volkswagen AG, Stellantis and others. In the US, the likes of Ford, GM, Hyundai and Kia are locked in a riveting contest. As such, there are reportedly plans to have a new Tesla facility on the eastern coast of the US as well as one in the UK. Would all of the existing factories as well as new facilities eventually combine to help Tesla achieve its established goal? Time will tell.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 06 Aug 2022, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk EV Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India has nearly 14 lakh EVs on road, over half of them are three-wheelers
India has nearly 14 lakh EVs on road, over half of them are three-wheelers
Toyota gets nod to expand Bidadi facility to produce hybrid cars in Karnataka
Toyota gets nod to expand Bidadi facility to produce hybrid cars in Karnataka
Fast and furious. And faulty? Over 23,000 Ferrari units recalled
Fast and furious. And faulty? Over 23,000 Ferrari units recalled
US automakers say 70% of EVs will not qualify for tax credit under senate bill
US automakers say 70% of EVs will not qualify for tax credit under senate bill
'Airbag costs ₹800…': Nitin Gadkari underlines need safer vehicles
'Airbag costs 800…': Nitin Gadkari underlines need safer vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city