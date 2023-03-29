Tesla Cybertruck spotted minus massive windscreen wiper; spindle remains intact

HT Auto
Remember the Tesla Cybertruck prototype that was spotted with a huge single windscreen wiper? Now another prototype has been spotted that has no windscreen wiper at all. However, it gets a wiper spindle intact in the lower corner of the driver's side. It is unclear why the test mule was there without any windshield wiper. The wiper of the Cybertruck has been one of the most debated components by enthusiasts and car geeks.

29 Mar 2023
Tesla Cybertruck was previously spotted with a large and single windscreen wiper. (Image: Greggertruck)
When the Tesla Cybertruck's single windshield wiper was first spotted, it created quite a discussion among car enthusiasts. Some argued that the single large wiper wouldn't be up to properly cleaning the whole windscreen. Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to them with a tweet in 2021 that the setup spotted time and time again isn't the production version. He also added that an ideal solution would be a deployable wiper that stows in the front trunk.

Back in 2019, Tesla filed for a patent regarding a wiper system that can employ one or two wiper arms. These wiper arms can slide left or right to cover the entire surface of the windshield. However, none of the Tesla Cybertruck prototypes spotted so far come with such a system in place. Hence, it is unknown if Tesla will ever use the system described in its 2019 patent filing.

The electric car manufacturer also patented the wheel cover design that was seen on the original prototype, which debuted in 2019. The latest one spotted shows the EV is wearing black covers that were first seen almost four years ago.

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles globally. The all-electric pickup truck is slated to enter production within a few months after many delays finally. With its production commencement nearing, more and more prototypes are seen cruising the streets of California, where the EV brand has its engineering headquarter. The Ev will initially enter into limited production, with Tesla planning to ramp up roll out from 2024.

