HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Watch: Tesla Cybertruck Corners Like A Pro

Watch: Tesla Cybertruck corners like a pro

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world, and ahead of its production this year, the electric pickup truck has been making headlines worldwide. A tweet has surfaced showing the Tesla Cybertruck making turns like a pro, and the automaker's CEO Elon Musk has replied to that tweet by saying that it would perhaps come with better cornering capability than a Model Y.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2023, 12:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the Cybertruck may have better cornering capability than a Model Y.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the Cybertruck may have better cornering capability than a Model Y.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the Cybertruck may have better cornering capability than a Model Y.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the Cybertruck may have better cornering capability than a Model Y.

The video surfaced just a few months before the pickup truck's slated production commencement. It is no surprise that Tesla is testing the prototypes of the Cybertruck. They can be spotted more frequently on the roads, especially in California, the home of Tesla's engineering team.

Also Read : Kia EV9 electric SUV to get 541-km range and level-3 ADAS, to launch this year

Speaking about the particular video, it shows the Tesla Cybertruck's four-wheel steering in action as the pickup truck takes sharp turns at intersections in Palo Alto. Despite its quick turns, the pickup truck seems to maintain its composure, which is impressive considering the size of the Cybertruck. The prototype is seen performing some quick steering manoeuvres left and right while driving on the road, which was possibly part of the testing procedure.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The video ends with the Tesla Cybertruck taking a 90-degree right turn in total confidence, with a very brief push of the brake pedal. Overall, we must say that the video reveals the manoeuvrability of the electric truck is really impressive. However, it doesn't show the Cybertruck taking a complete U-turn. But, the turning radius for the EV is expected to be tight, judging by how it makes turns. In reply to the video, a user commented that the Cybertruck would have the turning radius of a Model Y. In response, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a bold statement. “Perhaps better than a Y in turning," wrote Musk.

For reference, the Tesla Model Y has a turning radius of 39 feet 8 inches with its 187 inches length. The pickup truck, on the other hand, is 231 inches long. Hence, it would come with a bigger turning radius.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2023, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Model Y Tesla Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city