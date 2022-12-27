Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tesla converted into funeral vehicle for a 'green' farewell

With the increasing penetration of electrification in the automotive world, hearse vehicles are witnessing rising EV conversions as well. The latest example is in the form of a Tesla Model 3 that has been converted into a funeral vehicle. Netherlands-based vehicle customisation company Derks Uitvaartmobiliteit has turned the Tesla Model 3 into a hearse for their latest project. Available to order in European markets, the all-electric hearse comes with a stretched body, an illuminated area for the coffin and special storage compartments. Also, it comes with an optional starry sky roofline at the back. The Tesla Hearse 3, as the company calls it, claims to have a range of 375 km on a single charge.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM
Tesla Hearse 3 is an all-electric funeral vehicle based on a Tesla Model 3.

Speaking about the technical aspects of the vehicle, the stock Tesla Model 3 required a lot of cutting and wheelbase stretching. Dimensionally, the single-cab electric hearse measures 5,560 mm in length, which makes it 866 mm longer than the standard Tesla Model 3 sedan. The only parts that have been carried over from the stock Model 3 are the front profile, front doors, mirror caps, LED lighting units and bumpers. The roof of the vehicle has been extended aerodynamically, transforming the all-electric compact sedan into a huge estate with a massive glass surface and a custom tailgate as well. It has two additional half doors providing access to extra storage compartments.

Also Read : Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin

Inside the hearse vehicle, the customisation company has added a partition wall with a window. It also gets electric curtains on the side and rear windows for additional privacy. An optional feature inside the hearse is the starry sky roofline with LEDs in different colours, matching the illuminated side walls. Other accessory options with the vehicle include extendable stainless steel flower racks and an underfloor drawer for a scissor trolly or care cases.

The Tesla Hearse 3 is based on a Model 3 Standard Range Plus. It gets a rear-axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 306 PS of power with the help of a 53 kWh battery pack.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM IST
