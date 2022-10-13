Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares ideas on how Cybertruck can act as a boat

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be pretty serious about the Tesla Cybertruck acting as a boat for limited distances. After claiming that the Tesla Cybertruck can act as a boat for a limited period, given the weather condition is good, now Elon Musk has given further insight into how the boat mode can actually work.

Tesla CEO previously shared on Twitter the idea of how the electric pickup truck can travel through a channel from Starbase to South Padre Island, which would take the Ev around 25 minutes. This is if the Tesla Cybertruck crosses the channel at an estimated speed of around 310 knots.

You’d need an electric propeller mounted on the tow hitch to go faster than a few knots.



There might a creative wheel hub design that can generate meaningful thrust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2022

Elon Musk further said that an electric propeller mounted on the Cybertruck's tow hitch would allow the all-electric pickup truck to move faster than a few knots. It would allow the all-electric pickup to move faster than a few knots. He also said that a novel hub design would likely be able to help the Tesla Cybertruck generate some additional thrust in the water. “You’d need an electric propeller mounted on the tow hitch to go faster than a few knots. There might (be) a creative wheel hub design that can generate meaningful thrust," Musk wrote in his tweet.

While Musk's idea of Cybertruck's boat mode may appear very simple, but it would involve quite a lot of work on Tesla's part. The EV will come as a heavy vehicle considering its massive battery pack. Hence, designing a propeller that can be mounted on the tow hitch, which would be capable enough to push the vehicle on water, would be a challenge for sure. The same goes for Elon Musk's idea of wheel hub designs as well that can generate thrust.

Since Elon Musk floated the idea of Cybertruck's boat mode, enthusiasts have been talking about it. However, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources has warned people about that, as it would be dangerous.

