Tata Tiago EV bookings: Quickfire guide to making a reservation

Tata Tiago EV is promising to take battery power to more people in the country than any other car ever has here. Launched at a starting and introductory price of ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most affordable passenger electric vehicle for private buyers. But Tata Motors has ensured that while affordability is a crucial factor, the electric version of the Tiago is also decently packed in terms of features.

Bookings for Tiago EV will open on Monday - October 10 - with deliveries scheduled to start from January onwards. Here are some other key details you need to know about Tata Tiago EV.

1 Bookings for Tiago EV will open at noon on October 10. Interested customers can make a booking by paying a reservation amount of ₹10,000 at either an authorized Tata Motors dealership or online - on the official company website.

2 Customer test drives will start from the second half of December but HT Auto will soon bring you an in-depth drive review of the Tiago EV. Interested customers, however, can take a look at the display units of Tiago EV which would be put up across leading malls in major cities of the country.

3 The delivery schedule would depend on factors like time of booking made, variant and colour chosen etc. Tata Motors, however, has stated that production of the model with the larger 24kWh battery pack would be given priority.

5 Tiago EV is available in four broad trims - XE, XT, XZ+, XZ+ Tech Lux. FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

First Published Date: