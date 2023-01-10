HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Officially Completes Acquisition Of Ford India Plant For Its Lineup Of Evs

Tata officially completes acquisition of Ford India plant for its lineup of EVs

Tata Passengers Electric Mobility Limited on Tuesday officially completed its acquisition of the erstwhile Ford India plant in Gujarat's Sanand. In a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing, the company informed that it has completed the transaction for acquiring the Sanand property and the VM plant and machinery.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 19:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tiago is the latest EV from Tata Motors in the Indian car market. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Tiago is the latest EV from Tata Motors in the Indian car market. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Tiago is the latest EV from Tata Motors in the Indian car market. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Tiago is the latest EV from Tata Motors in the Indian car market.

All eligible employees of Ford India Private Limited - those who have accepted the offer of engagement - now become employees of Tata Passengers Electric Mobility Limited with effect from Tuesday. The acquisition, as such, covers the services of these employees, entire land and buildings which were formerly with Ford India and vehicle manufacturing plant along with machinery for an amount of 725.7 crore, excluding taxes.

Tata Motors is betting big on EVs and already has a massive share in this space, in the Indian automotive market. With the acquisition of the former Ford plant, the company is looking at upping its yearly manufacturing capability to three lakh units, scalable to up to 4.20 lakh units.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Elantra
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

At present, Tata Motors offers electric models such as Nexon EV, Tigor EV and the recently-launched Tiago EV. At the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, the company has confirmed it will showcase more electric models of its existing lineup of ‘regular’ vehicles. The list of EV versions to be showcased include Safari, Harrier, Punch as well as Altroz.

Tata Motors has a wide playing field in the electric car space with no other direct rival anywhere close to its product portfolio in this regard. While Maruti Suzuki is unlikely to have an EV in India anytime before 2025, others like Hyundai and Kia Motors have - or will have - high end models at over 50 lakh price section. But there is some movement over at the MG Motor India and Citroen camp. MG Motor will showcase its MG Air EV at the Auto Expo and this is likely to be priced at around 10 lakh to 12 lakh. Citroen - absent from the expo - is gearing up to drive in the electric version of its C3 compact vehicle.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 19:21 PM IST
TAGS: Tiago EV Tata Motors Ford EV Electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Carnival_1
New Generation Kia Carnival to debut Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tata officially completes acquisition of Ford India plant for its lineup of EVs
Tata officially completes acquisition of Ford India plant for its lineup of EVs
Everything you want to know about Ather's latest software update
Everything you want to know about Ather's latest software update
Honda CL300 scrambler unveiled: Will it come to India?
Honda CL300 scrambler unveiled: Will it come to India?
Bentley goes gaga over 2022 sales
Bentley goes gaga over 2022 sales
What does the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has to offer?
What does the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has to offer?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city