HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors Set To Reveal Its Next Ev On April 6: What We Know So Far

Tata Motors set to reveal its next EV on April 6: What we know so far

Tata Motors' next electric car appears to be a new SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2022, 04:40 PM
Rumours hint that a new, longer-ranged Tata Nexon EV is lurking around the corner and might be unveiled soon but nothing is officially confirmed as of yet.
Rumours hint that a new, longer-ranged Tata Nexon EV is lurking around the corner and might be unveiled soon but nothing is officially confirmed as of yet.
Rumours hint that a new, longer-ranged Tata Nexon EV is lurking around the corner and might be unveiled soon but nothing is officially confirmed as of yet.
Rumours hint that a new, longer-ranged Tata Nexon EV is lurking around the corner and might be unveiled soon but nothing is officially confirmed as of yet.

Tata Motors has teased its upcoming new electric car ahead of its slated unveiling on April 6. The homegrown automaker that enjoys the lion's share in the Indian electric car market with its Nexon EV and Tigor EV seems ready to bring its newest electric car into the market to further strengthen its grip in the country's battery electric vehicle space.

(Also read: Tata teases brand new electric SUV concept ahead of debut)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The electric car teased through a video appears to be an SUV. It gets a blue paint theme, the signature blue that is available with both Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV as well. The front fascia that has been teased through the video reveals an LED light bar that runs across the front grille stretching back to the sides of the hood and blending into the ORVMs.

The triangular-shaped LED headlamps are positioned on the lower bumper. They appear similar to the Tata Harrier, Tata Punch and tata Safari. The alloy wheel designs too are visible. They come as grey coloured machine cut aerodynamic alloy wheels. The EV badging and the rear Tata Motors logo too is visible.

It is not sure if the upcoming Tata electric car is the updated version of the Nexon EV that has been in the works for quite some time. The automaker has been working on a more powerful variant of the popular Nexon EV, which happens to be the bestselling electric car in India. The updated Nexon EV could come with a 6.6 kW AC charger, and a larger battery pack than the existing model's 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with Ziptron technology.

The current Tata Nexon EV offers a 312 km range on a single charge. It churns out 127 bhp of power and 245 Nm of torque. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds at a top speed of 120 kmph. Expect the upcoming more powerful variant of the Nexon EV to arrive with improved acceleration capability, power and torque output.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2022, 04:39 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Electric vehicles' demands surpass supply, reveals study
Electric vehicles' demands surpass supply, reveals study
Toyota beats General Motors in US first quarter auto sales
Toyota beats General Motors in US first quarter auto sales
Audi raises offer to gain foothold in sports carmaker McLaren: Report
Audi raises offer to gain foothold in sports carmaker McLaren: Report
Tata Motors set to reveal its next EV on April 6: What we know so far
Tata Motors set to reveal its next EV on April 6: What we know so far
Oben eyes electric performance bikes and scooters for India. Here's the plan
Oben eyes electric performance bikes and scooters for India. Here's the plan

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city