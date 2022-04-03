Tata Motors set to reveal its next EV on April 6: What we know so far

Tata Motors has teased its upcoming new electric car ahead of its slated unveiling on April 6. The homegrown automaker that enjoys the lion's share in the Indian electric car market with its Nexon EV and Tigor EV seems ready to bring its newest electric car into the market to further strengthen its grip in the country's battery electric vehicle space.

The electric car teased through a video appears to be an SUV. It gets a blue paint theme, the signature blue that is available with both Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV as well. The front fascia that has been teased through the video reveals an LED light bar that runs across the front grille stretching back to the sides of the hood and blending into the ORVMs.

The triangular-shaped LED headlamps are positioned on the lower bumper. They appear similar to the Tata Harrier, Tata Punch and tata Safari. The alloy wheel designs too are visible. They come as grey coloured machine cut aerodynamic alloy wheels. The EV badging and the rear Tata Motors logo too is visible.

It is not sure if the upcoming Tata electric car is the updated version of the Nexon EV that has been in the works for quite some time. The automaker has been working on a more powerful variant of the popular Nexon EV, which happens to be the bestselling electric car in India. The updated Nexon EV could come with a 6.6 kW AC charger, and a larger battery pack than the existing model's 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with Ziptron technology.

The current Tata Nexon EV offers a 312 km range on a single charge. It churns out 127 bhp of power and 245 Nm of torque. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds at a top speed of 120 kmph. Expect the upcoming more powerful variant of the Nexon EV to arrive with improved acceleration capability, power and torque output.

