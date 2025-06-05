Tata Motors to price higher trims of Harrier EV aggressively, base variant costs 21.49 lakh

Tata Motors has launched its most-awaited electric SUV, Harrier EV, in India two days ago at an introductory starting price of ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Harrier EV comes loaded with a plethora of features powered by advanced technology. Bookings for the flagship electric SUV are slated to commence on July 2. While the homegrown auto giant has only introduced the base variant of the Harrier EV, it has revealed that the higher trims of the car will come priced aggressively.

ANI has quoted Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), saying that the price of ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant of Harrier EV is aggressive and competitive. He also stated that by the end of June, the pricing of the higher trim of the SUV will be announced, and it will be equally aggressive. "I won't be able to come to the price right now, but you'll know it before the end of the month, but I can tell you that for the quad wheel drive Harrier EV price, even there will be equally aggressive and exciting," Srivatsa reportedly said.

Tata Harrier EV: Brings back All-wheel Drive (AWD) to the OEM's lineup

The Tata Harrier EV has been launched, promising a range of up to 627 km on a single charge. Designed in line with its internal combustion engine-propelled sibling with a couple of EV-specific changes, the Harrier EV gets a 75 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, with each powering one axle and channelling power to all four wheels. The Harrier EV has brought back the All-wheel Drive (AWD) setup to the company's product lineup and dubbed this Quad Wheel Drive (AWD).

Srivatsa said that the USP of the car is the QWD and driving comfort. "The first USP is the quad wheel drive, all four wheels get power. And I think it is going to really give a lot of enjoyment to customers in terms of driving. So all 4 wheels' power means that customers can take it off the road, but also when on normal roads, the power and the stability that it gives will be a very different experience. So while it looks like an SUV, the driving is very easy and very safe, and it can perform like a supercar, you know. So that's a big USP," he added.

New feature in the electric SUV includes a 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen infotainment system that supports in-car EV charging payments, a feature also offered in the Hyundai Creta Electric. The Harrier EV also comes with a digital key and an exclusive auto-park assist function. It also comes with a 10.25-inch digital driver's display with integrated maps. Other features include dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, wireless Apple and Android Auto CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, multi-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and EV-specific technologies like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functionality.

The electric SUV has features to enhance off-road capabilities like six terrain modes, off-road assist, etc.

For safety, the Harrier EV has seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a blind spot monitor, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

