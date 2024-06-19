The EV has been already showcased by the automaker in 2023
Now, the OEM has started road testing the EV and it is likely to launch in 2025
The Tata Harrier EV is expected to come with a host of distinctive design elements compared to the ICE version of the SUV
Being an EV, the upcoming SUV would ditch the radiator grille in favour of a closed panel
Despite retaining the basic silhouette of the SUV, the EV would carry host of changes like redesigned wheels, updated bumpers etc
Expect the electric SUV to come with a host of features, which would be similar to the ICE version of the upcoming Tata Harrier
The SUV would get a dual-motor setup allowing power delivery to all the four wheels
Power, torque and range specifications of the EV are yet to be disclosed
Tata Motors is likely to tease and reveal more details of the EV in coming months