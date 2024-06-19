Tata Harrier EV is one of the much awaited electric SUVs in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 19, 2024

The EV has been already showcased by the automaker in 2023

Now, the OEM has started road testing the EV and it is likely to launch in 2025

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to come with a host of distinctive design elements compared to the ICE version of the SUV

Being an EV, the upcoming SUV would ditch the radiator grille in favour of a closed panel

 Check product page

Despite retaining the basic silhouette of the SUV, the EV would carry host of changes like redesigned wheels, updated bumpers etc

Expect the electric SUV to come with a host of features, which would be similar to the ICE version of the upcoming Tata Harrier

The SUV would get a dual-motor setup allowing power delivery to all the four wheels

Power, torque and range specifications of the EV are yet to be disclosed

Tata Motors is likely to tease and reveal more details of the EV in coming months
Check more on Tata Harrier EV
Click Here