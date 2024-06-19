HT Auto
Tata Harrier EV likely to debut in 2025: Exciting features to expect

Tata Harrier EV likely to debut in 2025: Exciting features to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2024, 11:23 AM
  • Tata Harrier EV is going to be one of the key electric SUVs from the homegrown car manufacturer and it is likely to launch in 2025.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV is going to be one of the key electric SUVs from the homegrown car manufacturer and it is likely to launch in 2025.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV is going to be one of the key electric SUVs from the homegrown car manufacturer and it is likely to launch in 2025.

After capturing the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, Tata Motors is planning to further ramp up its stake. In an attempt to do so, the homegrown auto giant is planning to launch an electric vehicle offensive, which will include models like Tata Curvv and Tata Harrier among others. The Tata Harrier is already available in the market with an internal combustion engine. The electric version of the bulky SUV is currently under testing and camouflaged prototypes of the car have been spotted multiple times on the road.

As Indian auto enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for the details of the upcoming Tata Harrier EV to be unveiled, here are some key expectations from the electric SUV.

Tata Harrier EV: Design

Tata Harrier EV was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 in concept form and again it was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo later. The concept model had some key design differences from the fossil fuel-propelled Harrier. Expect the production version of the electric SUV to come with distinctive design elements as well.

Being an electric car, it would sport a different-looking front profile, sans any conventional radiator grille. The headlamps, LED daytime running lights and fog lamps too would feature some new design, while the front bumper is also expected to don a revamped look. The wheels, rear bumper etc would sport a fresh look compared to the ICE variant of the SUV. As the prototypes have been spotted with camouflaged five-spoke wheels, expect these to come featuring a new design and aero styling which will enhance the aerodynamic efficiency.

Tata Harrier EV: Features

Expect the Tata Harrier EV to come loaded with a wide range of features. It could come with a large touchscreen infotainment system paired with a fully digital large instrument cluster. Also, expect a 360-degree surround-view camera system to be onboard the SUV, while automatic multi-zone climate control would be there among other features.

Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain

The Tata Harrier EV will come based on the acti.ev platform of the automaker, which promises to underpin a host of electric vehicles from the brand in the coming years. Tata Motors has possibly made some major changes to the Harrier EV's rear suspension to house a new electric powertrain. Expect the electric SUV to come with a dual motor setup that will channel energies to all four wheels and enable the EV to charter tough terrains thanks to an AWD system. Power and torque output along with the range details are yet to be disclosed. However, expect the Harrier EV to come promising a generous amount of power and torque, while an impressive range would be there as well.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2024, 11:23 AM IST
First Published Date: 19 Jun 2024, 11:23 AM IST

