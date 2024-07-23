Tata Curvv EV ready for August 7 launch. Expected key exciting features

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of its new-age coupe SUV, the Curvv, which will come available in both ICE and EV guise. While the Curvv EV is all set to hit the market on August 7, the launch of the internal combustion engine-powered version of the coupe SUV will follow soon. Tata Curvv EV is going to be the next big launch from the automaker in the Indian passenger vehicle market as it would create a new niche here. With this launch, the homegrown auto giant aims to further strengthen its position in India's electric passenger vehicle market, where the OEM already holds about 85 per cent share.
Also Read : Production-spec Tata Curvv coupe SUV breaks cover ahead of launch
Now, before the Tata Curvv EV is all set to hit the market, here are the key exciting features to be available in the upcoming electric coupe SUV.
One of the increasingly common features in modern cars is sunroof. Tata Motors remains at the forefront in introducing this feature in its cars. The upcoming Tata Curvv EV, being an upmarket product will come sporting this feature. The electric coupe SUV will come sporting a panoramic sunroof, which not only enhances the premium appeal of the EV but will offer the occupants and spacious and airy feel as well.
Expect the Tata Curvv EV to come loaded with a wide range of safety features, which would include six airbags, three-point seatbelt, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS etc. Besides that, the EV is expected to come with a robust bodyframe.
Tata Curvv EV is expected to come equipped with Level 2 ADAS suite, which will come bundling a wide range of features. These features would include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, driver drowsiness detection, rear cross traffic alert etc.
Tata Motors has earned the respect of automotive enthusiasts by consistently scoring five-star GNCAP and Bharat NCAP safety ratings with its range of cars, irrespective of body style and size. Now, the upcoming Curvv EV too is expected to continue that momentum. Tata Curvv EV has already completed its GNCAP and BNCAP crash tests and the results are expected to be revealed during launch.
The Tata Curvv EV is likely to receive a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment t system and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. This is in line with what is available on both the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The infotainment system is expected to come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, the EV is expected to come with an eight-speaker sound system. The Curvv EV is likely to come with ambient lighting.