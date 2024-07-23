Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Curvv Ev Ready For August 7 Launch. Expected Key Exciting Features

Tata Curvv EV ready for August 7 launch. Expected key exciting features

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 23 Jul 2024, 07:41 AM
Follow us on:
The Tata Curvv EV production version is going closely follow the design of the Tata Curvv concept and it will be followed by the launch of the ICE ver
...
The Tata Curvv EV will arrive first on August 7, while the ICE version will be made available at a later date

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of its new-age coupe SUV, the Curvv, which will come available in both ICE and EV guise. While the Curvv EV is all set to hit the market on August 7, the launch of the internal combustion engine-powered version of the coupe SUV will follow soon. Tata Curvv EV is going to be the next big launch from the automaker in the Indian passenger vehicle market as it would create a new niche here. With this launch, the homegrown auto giant aims to further strengthen its position in India's electric passenger vehicle market, where the OEM already holds about 85 per cent share.

Also Read : Production-spec Tata Curvv coupe SUV breaks cover ahead of launch

Now, before the Tata Curvv EV is all set to hit the market, here are the key exciting features to be available in the upcoming electric coupe SUV.

1Tata Curvv EV: Panoramic sunroof

One of the increasingly common features in modern cars is sunroof. Tata Motors remains at the forefront in introducing this feature in its cars. The upcoming Tata Curvv EV, being an upmarket product will come sporting this feature. The electric coupe SUV will come sporting a panoramic sunroof, which not only enhances the premium appeal of the EV but will offer the occupants and spacious and airy feel as well.

2Tata Curvv EV: Safety features

Expect the Tata Curvv EV to come loaded with a wide range of safety features, which would include six airbags, three-point seatbelt, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS etc. Besides that, the EV is expected to come with a robust bodyframe.

3Tata Curvv EV: Level 2 ADAS

Tata Curvv EV is expected to come equipped with Level 2 ADAS suite, which will come bundling a wide range of features. These features would include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, driver drowsiness detection, rear cross traffic alert etc.

4Tata Curvv EV: Five-star safety rating

Tata Motors has earned the respect of automotive enthusiasts by consistently scoring five-star GNCAP and Bharat NCAP safety ratings with its range of cars, irrespective of body style and size. Now, the upcoming Curvv EV too is expected to continue that momentum. Tata Curvv EV has already completed its GNCAP and BNCAP crash tests and the results are expected to be revealed during launch.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept
BatteryCapacity Icon56.5kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5Tata Curvv EV: Other features

The Tata Curvv EV is likely to receive a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment t system and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. This is in line with what is available on both the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The infotainment system is expected to come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, the EV is expected to come with an eight-speaker sound system. The Curvv EV is likely to come with ambient lighting.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2024, 07:41 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Curvv Curvv EV Tata Curvv EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS