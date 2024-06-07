HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Sunwoda Ev To Explore Switching Ipo To Hong Kong

Sunwoda EV to explore switching IPO to Hong Kong

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Sunwoda Electric Vehicle Battery Co. is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong instead of Shenzhen, according to people familiar with the
...
The Sunwoda Electronic Co. booth during the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing, China, on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
The Sunwoda Electronic Co. booth during the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing, China, on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Sunwoda Electric Vehicle Battery Co. is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong instead of Shenzhen, according to people familiar with the matter, as Chinese companies grapple with slow approval processes for listings on mainland exchanges.

The EV battery maker, a unit of Shenzhen-based Sunwoda Electronic Co., is talking with advisers about a possible IPO in the coming quarters, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon 315 km
₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Sunwoda EVB had submitted an application to list on Shenzhen’s Nasdaq-like ChiNext board last year, with Citic Securities Co. as sponsors. It also raised 1.65 billion yuan ($228 million) in a financing round, giving it a valuation of about 36 billion yuan.

Also Read : Bounce Infinity E1X e-scooter introduced with battery swapping option

Deliberations are ongoing, the people said. Sunwoda EVB didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Shares of the parent, Sunwoda Electronic, have risen less than 1% this year, and they’re down more than 70% from a 2021 peak. The company, which is listed in Shenzhen, has a market value of 27.5 billion yuan. Sunwoda EVB supplies automakers including Dongfeng Motor Group Co. and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST
TAGS: Sunwoda batteries electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.