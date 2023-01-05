HT Auto
Sony-Honda christen their new EV brand Afeela, will start rolling cars in 2026

Sony Honda Mobility, the joint venture company between technology giant Sony and auto major Honda has announced that their electric vehicle brand will be christened Afeela. Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of the joint venture company, made this announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The auto-tech joint venture company also showcased a prototype of the brand's Vision-S electric concept car at the event. The company further said that it will start accepting pre-bookings for its electric cars in the first half of 2025, and the first deliveries will be made in 2026 in the North American market.

05 Jan 2023
Sony-Honda aims to roll out its first electric car in the market in 2026.
Mizuno didn't give much explanation behind the new nomenclature. However, he said that the word indicates the experience of mobility that the company wants to build and offer to its customers. The prototype that was shown at the CES 2023 appears very identical to the previously showcased Vision-S prototypes. It's hard to tell if there is any difference at all.

Speaking about the Vision-S, the electric concept car previews a sleek and stylish premium sedan. It gets a clean look at the front and side as well. The electric sedan gets sleek LED headlamps at the front, with a slim glass panel running through the width of the car. The lower front bumper appears sculpted. Moving to the side profile, the car gets unusual-looking wheels that appear covered with metal panels. There are no conventional door handles or wing mirrors. In place of the traditional wing mirrors, the car gets sleek cameras.

The upper part of the sedan wears black paint, while the lower part sports a silver theme. This dual theme resembles the Mercedes-Maybach exterior paint scheme.

As Sony Honda Mobility has previously hinted, its electric cars will not just act medium of zero-emission mobility, but they will be the moving platform and testbed of a wide range of technologies. The auto-tech company claims to offer an unmatchable entertainment experience to the occupants of its electric cars. The car is claimed to come with 45 sensors and cameras inside and out.

