Volkswagen ID.7 midsize electric sedan breaks cover at CES 2023

Published Jan 04, 2023

Volkswagen ID.7 comes joining the models like ID.3, ID.4, ID.6 and ID.Buzz

The exterior of the car is wrapped in a digitally camouflage paint

It gets sharp LED headlamps and LED taillights

The car comes slightly longer than Arteon

The sedan has 194.5-inches wheelbase and 116.9-inches length

The Volkswagen ID.7 gets a roomy and upmarket cabin loaded with advanced technology-aided features

It gets a 15.0-inch touchscreen, illuminated touch sliders, an AR head-up display, and digitally controlled air vents

Volkswagen ID.7 would be able to run around 700 km on a single charge

The car would be sold in North America, Europe and China
