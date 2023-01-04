Volkswagen ID.7 comes joining the models like ID.3, ID.4, ID.6 and ID.Buzz
The exterior of the car is wrapped in a digitally camouflage paint
It gets sharp LED headlamps and LED taillights
The car comes slightly longer than Arteon
The sedan has 194.5-inches wheelbase and 116.9-inches length
The Volkswagen ID.7 gets a roomy and upmarket cabin loaded with advanced technology-aided features
It gets a 15.0-inch touchscreen, illuminated touch sliders, an AR head-up display, and digitally controlled air vents
Volkswagen ID.7 would be able to run around 700 km on a single charge
The car would be sold in North America, Europe and China