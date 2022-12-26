HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Sony Honda Teases Its First Ev Ahead Of Debut At Ces 2023

Sony Honda teases its first EV ahead of debut at CES 2023

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), a joint venture between Sony and Honda, has officially confirmed that it will unveil its new electric vehicle (EV) at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 4. The joint venture expects to start production of its first electric vehicle in 2026, with a focus on North American production and online sales in that market. Japan will be the second market, followed by a European launch. Sony has released a teaser image with the announcement. However the teaser image does not provide a clear look at the model.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2022, 09:18 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Sony and Honda are likely to debut a new EV Concept equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving features.
Sony and Honda are likely to debut a new EV Concept equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving features.
Sony and Honda are likely to debut a new EV Concept equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving features.
Sony and Honda are likely to debut a new EV Concept equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving features.

While many details are yet to be confirmed, Sony Honda Mobility has indicated that the car may be capable of autonomous driving at level 3 under certain conditions and level 2+ within a wider range of settings. The company also suggests that there are features that will be added to the car through the use of a subscription service. There are also reports that the car infotainment might include a full version of the PlayStation 5.

According to reports, the upcoming EVs from Sony Honda Mobility will be offered in the premium EV segment which means that while these may not be exactly affordable for mass-market consumption, there is a chance that the products could undercut those from luxury car brands.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Sony has been tasked to provide the software system inside the EVs and will be responsible for cloud-based services and in-cabin entertainment options. Honda will contribute its vehicle manufacturing expertise and engineering capabilities to a joint venture with Sony. It is not yet clear whether Honda or Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) will be responsible for after-sales support. Sony Honda Mobility has announced that pre-orders for the first car produced by the joint venture will be available in the first half of 2025.

Earlier this year, at the 2022 edition of the CES, Sony had showcased it second electric car concept called the Vision-S 02.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2022, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: Sony Honda Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!

Trending this Week

Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Alto_CNG_8
These cars could be yours for under 5 lakh
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Maruti Baleno updated with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Maruti Baleno updated with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Sony Honda teases its first EV ahead of debut at CES 2023
Sony Honda teases its first EV ahead of debut at CES 2023
Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant in China amid fresh Covid wave
Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant in China amid fresh Covid wave
Tesla gets robots to produce Cybertruck
Tesla gets robots to produce Cybertruck
Follow these tips to take care of your CNG car
Follow these tips to take care of your CNG car

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city