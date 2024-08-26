Singer-composer Jasleen Royal adds BYD Atto 3 to her fleet. Check details

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal has joined the ever-increasing list of Indianht celebrities who now are going gaga over sustainable mobility. She recently bought the BYD Atto 3 Superior variant, tagged at ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Post the 2024 update, BYD Atto 3 saw a price drop by ₹9 lakhs as compared to the previous model. The 2024 BYD Atto 3 lineup is offered in three varia

BYD India has recently celebrated its 11th anniversary in India by extending the introductory pricing for its BYD Atto 3 Dynamic Variant, which is priced at ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Post the 2024 update, BYD Atto 3 saw a price drop by ₹9 lakhs as compared to the previous model. The 2024 BYD Atto 3 lineup is offered in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. While the Dynamic comes for ₹24.99 lakh, the Premium and Superior are priced at ₹29.85 lakh and ₹33.99 lakh, respectively.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD e6 71.7 kWh 71.7 kWh 415 km 415 km ₹ 29.15 Lakh Compare UPCOMING BYD Seagull 38 kWh 38 kWh 405 km 405 km ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW 3 Series 2998.0 cc 2998.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 42.30 - 62.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

2024 BYD Atto3: What has changed?

The 2024 update to the BYD Atto 3 lineup saw the introduction of the Dynamic variant, starting at price tag of ₹24.99 lakh, making it way affordable than before. The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic variant is equipped with a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack, which provides the e-SUV an ARAi certified range of 468 kms.

Also Read : BYD Atto 3 in wishlist? You should know this

As compared to the top of the line Superior variant, the Dynamic variant gets less premium features. The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic variant misses out on ambient lighting, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), an electric tailgate, and an eight-speaker sound system, which the Superior variant gets. Meanwhile the mid-trim Atto 3 Premium gets adaptive headlights, which the Dynamic variant also misses out on. Nonetheless, the base trim gets seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree holographic imaging system.

Also watch: Is BYD Atto 3 India's safest electric SUV? This is what crash test tells us

At the other end, the BYD Atto 3 Superior variant gets full suite of advanced features. It gets ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS, an electric tailgate, and an eight-speaker sound system, providing a more refined and premium driving experience.

In addition to the introduction of a new base trim, the 2024 BYD Atto 3 also gets the Cosmos Black Edition that features an all-black paint scheme and a streamlined 'BYD' badge on the tailgate.

First Published Date: