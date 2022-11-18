This Made-in-India EV's range and power may challenge some luxury EVs too

Pravaig Dynamics, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup, will foray in to the EV passenger vehicle segment soon with its first premium electric SUV Defy later this month. The EV, which the EV startup likes to call a ‘flagship killer’, will break cover on November 25 with some lofty range and performance promises that can make even some of the luxury electric vehicles a run for their money. Pravaig has been teasing the Defy electric SUV for some time now, which has revealed key performance figures ahead of the official unveiling.

Defy EV, a five-seater premium electric SUV, is not the first product from the startup. It had earlier showcased its first electric sedan called Extinction MK1 which claimed to offer range of more than 500 kms in single charge and a top speed of around 200 kmph. However, the two-door, four-seater electric car did not make it commercially after its debut more than two years ago.

According to information shared by Pravaig, the Defy electric SUV is likely to match, if not better, some of the performance credentials. The company claims the EV will offer 504 kms of range on a single charge. This potentially puts it among EVs in India with the longest range. The battery would be able to charge up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. This means that the electric SUV does come with DC fast charging.

Things get better with Pravaig's claim of Defy's power and torque figures. The EV startup claims the EV will offer 402 hp of power and 620 Nm of peak torque. The power output is almost similar to that of Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and even the Audi e-tron electric SUV. The manufacturer says that the electric SUV would be able to hit a top speed of 210 kmph. What is even more impressive for an electric SUV is that according to the manufacturer, the electric SUV would be able to hit 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, almost as quick as some of the quickest EVs on Indian roads.

Pravaig says the Defy will come with an on-board wifi, a 15-inch desk for laptops, a limousine partition, 220V sockets for charging devices, an air quality index with PM 2.5 air filter, vanity mirrors, a premium sound system, USB socket and wireless charging. The screens would support MirrorLink. However, it is important to note that the features that make their way to the production-spec electric SUV will be revealed once the vehicle is unveiled.

First Published Date: