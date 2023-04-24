HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Porsche Taycan Ev Global Sales Slumped In Q1 2023 To 9,152 Units

Porsche Taycan EV global sales slumped in Q1 2023 to 9,152 units

Porsche Taycan EV has witnessed a slump in its global sales in the first quarter of the current calendar year. The German luxury high-performance car manufacturer has further said that it has sold more than 105,000 Taycan EVs globally so far. In the first quarter of 2023, it sold only 9,152 units, which registered a 3.4 per cent decline compared to the same period last year. The sales numbers include all three variants of the Porsche Taycan: Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan GTS. The Porsche Taycan's share out of the brand's total volume amounted to 11.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year, compared to nearly 14 per cent a year ago.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2023, 09:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Porche Taycan EV sales slump has been attributed to supply chain bottlenecks.
Porche Taycan EV sales slump has been attributed to supply chain bottlenecks.
Porche Taycan EV sales slump has been attributed to supply chain bottlenecks.
Porche Taycan EV sales slump has been attributed to supply chain bottlenecks.

Porsche has attributed this sales decline for the Taycan EV to the ongoing supply chain crisis. However, the automaker hopes the situation will improve. It suggests that Porsche Taycan EV may reach the 40,000 units sales mark in 2023. Interestingly, Taycan is the first electric car from the German brand and the only Porsche model in the red.

Also Read : Is Tesla planning to start a massive price war? Elon Musk hints so

The auto company has stated that the reason for the sales decline is the still existing supply bottlenecks in the supplier industry, which are having a particular impact on the electric sportscar.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
₹2.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
₹1.5 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
₹1.44 - 2.71 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The auto manufacturer has further said that its global car sales increased during the first quarter of 2023 by 18 per cent to 80,767 units, compared to the same period of 2022. It has stated the automaker is pleased that growth was recorded in every sales region. However, in the all-electric segment, Porsche couldn't improve its sales performance compared to last year's sales. For reference, in 2022, Porsche delivered 34,801 all-electric cars, down 16 per cent compared to the previous year. This marked 11.2 per cent of the total sales volume of the automaker.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2023, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Taycan Porsche Porsche Taycan electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city