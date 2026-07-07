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Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Here's what the base variant offers

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2026, 11:56 am
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If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and considering the base variant Pure, here is a quick and comprehensive look at what this trim offers.

Tata Sierra EV Image
The Sierra EV is available in six variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A QWD.
Tata Sierra EV Image
The Sierra EV is available in six variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A QWD.
Tata Sierra.ev
EMI starting at just
₹24,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Motors launched the Tata Sierra EV in India last week, at an introductory starting price of 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra EV is available in six variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A QWD. The QWD is essentially quad wheel drive, which is actually Tata Motors' term for all-wheel drive (AWD).

If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and considering the base variant Pure, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to aid your purchase process. In this article, we will discuss what the Pure variant of the Tata Sierra EV offers.

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Tata Sierra EV Pure: Colours

The base variant of the Tata Sierra EV is available in three of the total seven colour options. These three colours are the Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey and Pristine White.

Tata Sierra EV Pure: Key features
CategoryFeatures
Exterior
  • Bi-LED projector headlamps
  • Light Saber LED DRLs & tail lamp
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Follow-me-home headlamps
  • Electric adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
  • LED turn indicators
  • Air purifier with PM 2.5 filter
  • Shark fin antenna with GPS
  • Valet mode
  • Flush door handles with welcome lights
  • Illuminated ring on charging bowl
  • High-mounted LED stop lamp
Interior
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment
  • 10.25-inch digital driver display
  • iRA.ev connected car suite with advance 5G
  • Rear AC vents
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Monostable gear shifter
  • Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Tilt & telescopic steering with illuminiated logo
  • Rear window sunshade
  • Over-the-air (OTA) updates
  • All door power windows
  • EV route planner for Android Auto
  • One shot up/down driver window
  • Vanity mirror on driver & co-driver side
  • Front armrest with storage
  • 12V power outlet in boot
  • Adjustable headrest in front & rear row
  • Auxiliary lamp in tailgate
  • 250+ native voice assist commands in 6 languages
  • Amazon Alexa voice assistant
  • 8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters)
  • 6-way manually adjustable driver seat
  • 4-way manually adjustable co-driver seat
  • Prismatic IRVM
  • Drive modes (Economy, City & Sport)
  • Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)
  • 2 front Type-C USB (15W multimedia + 65W charging)
  • 2 rear 65W Type-C USB
  • Electric tailgate release
Safety
  • 6 airbags (Driver, co-driver, curtain & side airbags)
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Central locking with PEPS key fob and push-button start
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with 19 features
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Perimetric Alarm System
  • All-wheel disc brakes
  • ISOFIX
  • Cruise control
  • Tyre repair kit
  • Front-row height-adjustable seat belts
  • Rear wiper with washer system
  • Rear camera with Park Assist Guides
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
Others
  • Ultra glide suspension

Tata Sierra EV: Features

In terms of features, the entry-level Tata Sierra EV variant comes equipped with bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, LED turn indicators, follow-me-home headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, flush door handles with welcome lights, etc.

Inside the cabin, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch driver’s display, automatic climate control, three 65W Type-C charging ports, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, electric tailgate, rear window sunshades, wireless phone mirroring, front armrest storage and an air purifier, among others.

On the safety front, the SUV gets features like six airbags, TPMS, rear camera with parking assist, electronic parking brake with auto hold, rain-sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes, a rear wiper and washer, etc.

Tata Sierra EV Pure: Battery, range

Powering the base variant of the Sierra EV is a 63 kWh battery pack. The Pure variant gets a single electric motor powering the rear wheels. The electric powertrain onboard the Pure variant of the SUV churns out 235 bhp peak power and 315 Nm of maximum torque. It promises up to 566 km of certified range on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2026, 11:56 am IST
TAGS: Tata Sierra EV

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