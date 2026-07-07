Planning to buy Tata Sierra EV? Here's what the base variant offers
If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and considering the base variant Pure, here is a quick and comprehensive look at what this trim offers.
Tata Motors launched the Tata Sierra EV in India last week, at an introductory starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sierra EV is available in six variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A QWD. The QWD is essentially quad wheel drive, which is actually Tata Motors' term for all-wheel drive (AWD).
If you are planning to buy the Tata Sierra EV and considering the base variant Pure, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to aid your purchase process. In this article, we will discuss what the Pure variant of the Tata Sierra EV offers.
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Tata Sierra EV Pure: Colours
The base variant of the Tata Sierra EV is available in three of the total seven colour options. These three colours are the Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey and Pristine White.
|Tata Sierra EV Pure: Key features
|Category
|Features
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
|Others
Tata Sierra EV: Features
In terms of features, the entry-level Tata Sierra EV variant comes equipped with bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, LED turn indicators, follow-me-home headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, flush door handles with welcome lights, etc.
Inside the cabin, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch driver’s display, automatic climate control, three 65W Type-C charging ports, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, electric tailgate, rear window sunshades, wireless phone mirroring, front armrest storage and an air purifier, among others.
On the safety front, the SUV gets features like six airbags, TPMS, rear camera with parking assist, electronic parking brake with auto hold, rain-sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes, a rear wiper and washer, etc.
Tata Sierra EV Pure: Battery, range
Powering the base variant of the Sierra EV is a 63 kWh battery pack. The Pure variant gets a single electric motor powering the rear wheels. The electric powertrain onboard the Pure variant of the SUV churns out 235 bhp peak power and 315 Nm of maximum torque. It promises up to 566 km of certified range on a single charge.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
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