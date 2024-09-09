Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nitin Gadkari says he wasn't taken seriously about EVs before: ‘Now they…’

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Sep 2024, 15:06 PM
According to Nitin Gadkari, electric vehicle costs in India will align with traditional vehicles within two years. He emphasized the importance of road safety and suggested that while additional incentives might be welcome, they may not be necessary after the transition.

Nitin Gadkari, minister for road, transport and highways, said that the cost of electric vehicles (EVs) in India will be on par with petrol and diesel vehicles within the next two years. At the 64th ACMA annual session, Nitin Gadkari talked about how major automobile manufacturers were sceptical about electric vehicles a decade ago.

He said, “Ten years ago, when I was pushing for EVs, automobile giants in India didn’t take me seriously. Now, they tell me they may have missed the bus."

The minister urged automobile companies to contribute to road safety initiatives through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs. Road safety remains a significant concern as poorly designed and engineered roads are one of the leading causes of accidents in India, he said.

Will there be additional subsidies or incentives for electric vehicles (EVs),?

Nitin Gadkari said that incentives may not be necessary after two years for EVs in India as the cost of EVs is expected to align with that of petrol and diesel vehicles by then.

"I am not against any additional subsidy or incentive for electric vehicles. If the Finance Minister and Industries Minister want to give more, I have no problem," he said.

However, any further incentives during this transitional period are welcome, he assured.

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2024, 15:06 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari Electric vehicles EV electric cars
