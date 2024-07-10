EVs to AMG: Mercedes-Benz plans to launch these five cars in India by this year
Mercedes-Benz is committed to launch 12 new cars in India by the end of 2024. The German auto giant recently revealed some of the upcoming models it w
...
Mercedes-Benz India is on a launching spree in 2024 with as many as 12 new cars planned for launch till the end of the year. The carmaker recently introduced the EQA, its most affordable electric SUV in the country. In the next six months, the German auto giant plans to introduce five more models which will also include electric cars as well as AMG and Maybach versions of popular models.
The biggest announcement Mercedes-Benz has made is the upcoming launch of the electric avatar of G-Class SUV. The carmaker has already opened the booking for the G-Wagon EV, which was earlier showcased in global markets as the EQG concept electric SUV. Scheduled to be introduced by end of this year, the G-Class electric SUV will come equipped with a massive 116kWh battery pack. It is expected to deliver more than 470 kms of range in a single charge.
The second electric car to be launched from the German auto giant's stable will be the Maybach EQS SUV. This could eclipse the G-Wagon electric SUV as the most expensive EV in the German carmaker's lineup in India. It will come equipped with a 107.8 kWh battery pack which can help the EQS run for 600 kms without the need to recharge. Powered by two electric motors, it can generate 649 bhp of power and 950 Nm of peak torque.
The German auto giant is also expected to launch the Long Wheelbase (LWB) version of the popular E-Class sedan in India some time this year. The E-Class LWB will come powered by a 2-litre petrol engine as well as a 3-litre unit. The smaller engine is capable of producing 251 bhp of power and 295 Nm of peak torque, while the bigger engine comes mated to a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain and can churn out 370 bhp of power and 369 Nm of torque.
Among other performance cars, Mercedes will also introduce the AMG CLE53 cabriolet in India this year. It will come powered by a 3-litre six-cylinder engine that can generate 442 bhp of power and 560 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in just over four seconds.
The second AMG model that Mercedes is likely to launch in India this year is the AMG E53 with plug-in hybrid powertrain. Under the hood will be a 3-litre turbocharged engine that can generate overall output of 577 bhp and 750 Nm. In electric-only mode, the AMG E53 can clock up to 100 kms in a single charge. It also supports DC fast charging of up to 60 kW,
First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST
