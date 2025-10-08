Nitin Gadkari inaugurates first public battery swap station for heavy eCVs

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated India’s first battery swapping station for heavy-duty electric trucks. The facility is an integrated swap-cum-charging station located off NH44 in Ganaur district, Sonipat, Haryana. Also gracing the event was H. D. Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises of India.

Launched in collaboration with a firm called ‘Energy In Motion,’ the station marks a milestone in India’s transition to cleaner transport solutions. This move is being supported by the government as it also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Energy Independence 2047 and Net Zero 2070.

How is this facility beneficial?

The new facility allows ultra-fast battery swaps in just seven minutes, compared to the usual two-hour charging cycle. This innovation is expected to boost logistics efficiency, lower operational costs, and cut down carbon emissions, further propelling India toward sustainable mobility.

Officials noted that the technology will play a vital role in accelerating the electrification of India’s commercial vehicle segment and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Key highlights:

Inauguration of India’s first swappable-battery heavy-duty e-trucks

Location: Sonipat, Haryana

Leaders Present: Nitin Gadkari and H. D. Kumaraswamy

Battery Swap Time: 7 minutes (vs 2-hour conventional charging)

Purpose: To enhance logistics efficiency and promote clean mobility

Vision Aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s Energy Independence 2047 & Net Zero 2070 goals

Expected impact: Reduced emissions, lower costs, and faster turnaround for freight operators

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: