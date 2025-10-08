HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates India's First Public Battery Swap Station For Heavy Electric Cvs

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates first public battery swap station for heavy eCVs

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2025, 18:18 pm
  • Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India’s first battery swapping station for heavy-duty e-trucks in Haryana, enabling seven-minute battery swaps.

EIM charging station
Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India's first battery swap cum charging station in Sonepat, set up by Energy In Motion.
EIM charging station
Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India's first battery swap cum charging station in Sonepat, set up by Energy In Motion.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated India’s first battery swapping station for heavy-duty electric trucks. The facility is an integrated swap-cum-charging station located off NH44 in Ganaur district, Sonipat, Haryana. Also gracing the event was H. D. Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises of India.

Launched in collaboration with a firm called ‘Energy In Motion,’ the station marks a milestone in India’s transition to cleaner transport solutions. This move is being supported by the government as it also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Energy Independence 2047 and Net Zero 2070.

How is this facility beneficial?

The new facility allows ultra-fast battery swaps in just seven minutes, compared to the usual two-hour charging cycle. This innovation is expected to boost logistics efficiency, lower operational costs, and cut down carbon emissions, further propelling India toward sustainable mobility.

Officials noted that the technology will play a vital role in accelerating the electrification of India’s commercial vehicle segment and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Key highlights:

  • Inauguration of India’s first swappable-battery heavy-duty e-trucks
  • Location: Sonipat, Haryana
  • Leaders Present: Nitin Gadkari and H. D. Kumaraswamy
  • Battery Swap Time: 7 minutes (vs 2-hour conventional charging)
  • Purpose: To enhance logistics efficiency and promote clean mobility
  • Vision Aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s Energy Independence 2047 & Net Zero 2070 goals
  • Expected impact: Reduced emissions, lower costs, and faster turnaround for freight operators

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2025, 18:18 pm IST
TAGS: energy in motion electric vehicle nitin gadkari H D Kumaraswamy

