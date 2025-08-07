HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Nissan To Use Formula E To Develop Future Electric Performance Cars

Nissan to use Formula E to develop future electric performance cars

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2025, 10:52 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Nissan is aiming to bring technology from race track to road-going cars.

Nissan Hyper Force Concept
Nissan is aiming to bring technology from the race track to road-going cars.
Nissan Hyper Force Concept
Nissan is aiming to bring technology from the race track to road-going cars.
View Personalised Offers on
Nissan Magnite arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Nissan’s next electric halo car could be born on a Formula E racetrack. The Japanese car manufacturer is exploring using the Formula E platform to develop its future electric performance car prototypes. In that case, the future Nissan high-performance electric cars could use electric motors developed with technology sourced from Formula E.

Nissan is currently desperately in search of a turnaround move. While the carmaker is focusing on mainstream vehicles, including SUVs, to find its path back to stability, the company is also exploring something a bit more ambitious, which includes high-performance electric cars. For this, Nissan is aiming to rely on the technology developed by its Formula E team.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Leaf (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Leaf
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Emax 7 (HT Auto photo)
BYD eMAX 7
BatteryCapacity Icon71.8 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 26.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Speaking to the British automotive publication Autocar UK, Tommaso Volpe, Head of Nissan’s Formula E operations, said that the brand is actively looking at ways to connect its racing division with Nismo, the company’s performance car division. One of the key ideas on the table is to create some prototypes based on a normal chassis that can help the Nismo division to enhance the performance of electric cars, Volpe said. He also stated that it would mark a new level of collaboration between motorsport and road car development at Nissan, especially as the company is aiming to re-establish its identity in the EV space.

Nissan aims to revamp Nismo division

With this strategy, Nissan is aiming to revamp the Nismo. The OEM has a Nismo-branded version of the Ariya in its product portfolio, but it is not necessarily a hardcore performer that is expected from the Nismo division. Speaking about this, Volpe noted that it has no influence from Formula E, but in the future, the automaker could first develop a prototype, and then the company would be able to use it as a platform for future products. The report stated that any such future prototype from Nissan could use the same basic dual-motor setup as the current Formula E race car, which is capable of churning out 462 bhp peak power, but as part of the 2026/2027 season, will be upgraded to deliver roughly 789 bhp.

Nissan aims to bring track technology to street

Volpe believes the next-generation powertrain to be used at Formula E could be the point where race-bred innovations start to filter more directly into Nissan’s road cars. “The development of the Gen4 cars will be when potential transfers will come from the racing cars to future [road] products, because the level of performance and efficiency will be pushed even more to the limit," he reportedly said.

The Nissan official also noted that the Gen4 Formula E cars will feature all-wheel drive. This aligns well with Nissan’s experience in developing AWD electric systems, such as the one used in the Ariya. Volpe sees this as a strong area where technology from the race track could come to road-going EVs. “The regulations of Gen4 have been written in an open conversation with manufacturers," he said, while adding, “One of the reasons all-wheel drive is there is because of a strong push by Nissan and some other manufacturers, because all-wheel drive is the trend for the core business in the future."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2025, 10:52 am IST
TAGS: Nissan Formula E electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.