Nissan to use Formula E to develop future electric performance cars

Nissan ’s next electric halo car could be born on a Formula E racetrack. The Japanese car manufacturer is exploring using the Formula E platform to develop its future electric performance car prototypes. In that case, the future Nissan high-performance electric cars could use electric motors developed with technology sourced from Formula E.

Nissan is currently desperately in search of a turnaround move. While the carmaker is focusing on mainstream vehicles, including SUVs, to find its path back to stability, the company is also exploring something a bit more ambitious, which includes high-performance electric cars. For this, Nissan is aiming to rely on the technology developed by its Formula E team.

Speaking to the British automotive publication Autocar UK, Tommaso Volpe, Head of Nissan’s Formula E operations, said that the brand is actively looking at ways to connect its racing division with Nismo, the company’s performance car division. One of the key ideas on the table is to create some prototypes based on a normal chassis that can help the Nismo division to enhance the performance of electric cars, Volpe said. He also stated that it would mark a new level of collaboration between motorsport and road car development at Nissan, especially as the company is aiming to re-establish its identity in the EV space.

Nissan aims to revamp Nismo division

With this strategy, Nissan is aiming to revamp the Nismo. The OEM has a Nismo-branded version of the Ariya in its product portfolio, but it is not necessarily a hardcore performer that is expected from the Nismo division. Speaking about this, Volpe noted that it has no influence from Formula E, but in the future, the automaker could first develop a prototype, and then the company would be able to use it as a platform for future products. The report stated that any such future prototype from Nissan could use the same basic dual-motor setup as the current Formula E race car, which is capable of churning out 462 bhp peak power, but as part of the 2026/2027 season, will be upgraded to deliver roughly 789 bhp.

Nissan aims to bring track technology to street

Volpe believes the next-generation powertrain to be used at Formula E could be the point where race-bred innovations start to filter more directly into Nissan’s road cars. “The development of the Gen4 cars will be when potential transfers will come from the racing cars to future [road] products, because the level of performance and efficiency will be pushed even more to the limit," he reportedly said.

The Nissan official also noted that the Gen4 Formula E cars will feature all-wheel drive. This aligns well with Nissan’s experience in developing AWD electric systems, such as the one used in the Ariya. Volpe sees this as a strong area where technology from the race track could come to road-going EVs. “The regulations of Gen4 have been written in an open conversation with manufacturers," he said, while adding, “One of the reasons all-wheel drive is there is because of a strong push by Nissan and some other manufacturers, because all-wheel drive is the trend for the core business in the future."

