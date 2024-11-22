Next-gen Jaguar EV to bid farewell to rear window, may get this instead

Ahead of taking the covers off of its latest electric car concept, Jaguar released a teaser image of the vehicle which confirmed that the model will have no rear window of the conventional types. In a bid to break away from established conventions, the upcoming Jaguar electric concept car will instead have what appears to be an air-cooling panel.

The latest batch of teaser images released by Jaguar has resulted in massive speculation around what the concept vehicle would eventually appear in the flesh. But the emphasis on straight lines and the missing rear window is quite evident and signals a departure from the usual body styling practices. Yes, even practices for concept vehicles. The images also reveal what appears to be a camera behind a flap-out panel sporting the company's new logo which by itself has created a bit of a controversy as it is not universally appreciated.

The teaser images also show that the concept vehicle is likely to have no visible taillights and may even get a retractable roof. As is the norm with teaser images -especially of concepts, this is pretty much what can be gauged for now.

Jaguar is looking at playing a more aggressive role in the world of EVs or electric vehicles. It was previously announced that it will soon be an electric-only brand and that models like the XE, XF, F-Type and E-Pace will go off shelves the world over. The first all-electric Jaguar EV under the new branding will go on sale in select markets come 2026 and is likely to be a sedan. The concept version of this model is what will be revealed at an event on December 2. The official launch of the production version is not expected until late 2025.

