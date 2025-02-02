HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Zs Ev Becomes Costlier. Here's How Much

MG ZS EV becomes dearer by up to 89,000. Here's which variant costs how much

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2025, 07:15 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Post this price hike, MG ZS EV range now costs between 18.98 lakh and 26.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG ZS EV ADAS
Post this price hike, MG ZS EV range now costs between ₹18.98 lakh and ₹26.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG ZS EV ADAS
Post this price hike, MG ZS EV range now costs between ₹18.98 lakh and ₹26.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

JSW MG Motor has hiked the pricing of the MG ZS EV. With this move, the ZS EV becomes the latest model from MG to witness a price hike. Applicable with immediate effect, the electric SUV has become dearer by up to 89,000, based on the variant. The MG ZS EV is available in seven different variants.

MG ZS EV sits at the top of the car manufacturer's electric vehicle lineup in India. The range also comprises models like the MG Comet EV and MG Windsor EV. The Comet EV was launched in India as the most affordable electric car in the country. However, with the launch of the Vayve Eva electric car at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at a price of 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Comet EV has now become the second most affordable electric car in India. Interestingly, the price hike for the MG ZS EV comes at a time when all the automakers in India announced price hikes for their passenger vehicle range last month.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Here's a quick look at the spectrum of price hikes for the MG ZS EV.

MG ZS EV: Which variant costs how much

The top-spec Essence dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Essence Dark Grey variants of the MG ZS EV have received the biggest price hike of 89,000. This is followed by the Exclusive Plus Dark Grey variant, which comes commanding a premium of 61,800 over current prices. The Exclusive Plus dual-tone Iconic Ivory and 100-year edition variants of MG ZS EV, which rivals the Hyundai Creta EV, will now cost 61,000 more.

The Excite Pro variant of the electric SUV has witnessed a price hike of 49,800. However, the prices of the entry-level Executive trim remain unchanged. With this price hike, MG ZS EV range now costs between 18.98 lakh and 26.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV: What powers it

Powering the MG ZS EV is a 50.3 kWh battery pack, which is paired with a single electric motor. This electric powertrain belts out 174 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. Additionally, the car manufacturer claims the ZS EV promises a range of 461 kilometres on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2025, 07:15 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG ZS ZS EV MG ZS EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.