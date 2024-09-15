Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Windsor Ev Vs Mahindra Xuv400: Which Electric Suv Should Be Your Pick

MG Windsor EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Which electric SUV should be your pick

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Sep 2024, 12:18 PM
Follow us on:
  • MG Windsor EV comes challenging the competitors such as Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 among others in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market.
MG Windsor EV comes challenging the competitors such as Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 among others in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market.

MG Windsor EV has been launched in India after a lot of hype. It comes as a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV and as the third electric car from MG in India after the ZS EV and Comet EV. The Indian electric car market has been witnessing an increasing number of products being introduced over the last few years, in both the mass market and luxury segments. While homegrown Tata Motors holds the lion's share in this space, SAIC-owned British car marque MG Motor too grabbed a lot of attention with its respective electric cars. At the same time, automakers like Hyundai and Mahindra too offers their respective products in the mass-market electric car space in India.

Also Read : Planning to buy MG Windsor EV this festive season? Key facts you must know

In the Indian electric car market, Mahindra offers its own offering XUV400, which competes with the Tata Nexon EV. Here is a comparison between the MG Windsor EV and Mahindra XUV400.

MG Windsor EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Price

MG Windsor EV is available in three trim options. The SUV comes available at an introductory price of 9.99 lakh, while the battery subscription costs 3.5 per kilometre. However, the complete price list per variant for this EV is yet to be disclosed. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV400 is priced between 15.49 lakh and 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the Windsor EV, the Mahindra XUV400 doesn't come with a battery subscription program.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

MG Windsor EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Specification

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge.

The Mahindra XUV400 is available in two different battery pack options. While the XUV400 EC Pro gets power from a 34.5 kWh battery pack, the XUV400 EL Pro trim gets energy from a 39.5 kWh battery pack. The first trim offers up to 375 kilometre range on a single charge, while the latter one offers up to 456 kilometre on a full charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 15 Sep 2024, 12:18 PM IST
TAGS: MG Windsor MG Windsor EV Windsor EV MG MG Motor Mahindra Mahindra XUV400 XUV400 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS