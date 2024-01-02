Mahindra sold 35,174 cars in December 2023
With this, the homegrown automaker posted 24% sales growth in December 2023, over 28,445 units sold in same month a year ago
The automaker sells both ICE and EV in the Indian passenger vehicle market
Wide range of SUV offerings and rising demand for utility vehicles helped Mahindra to end 2023 with a double digit growth
The SUV giant sold 333,777 cars between April and December last year
This marked a 28% growth over 259,858 units sold during the same period of 2022
