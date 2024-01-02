Mahindra ended 2023 with a double digit PV sales growth in last month

Published Jan 02, 2024

Mahindra sold 35,174 cars in December 2023

With this, the homegrown automaker posted 24% sales growth in December 2023, over 28,445 units sold in same month a year ago

The automaker sells both ICE and EV in the Indian passenger vehicle market

Wide range of SUV offerings and rising demand for utility vehicles helped Mahindra to end 2023 with a double digit growth

The SUV giant sold 333,777 cars between April and December last year

This marked a 28% growth over 259,858 units sold during the same period of 2022

The SUV specialist sold 35,171 utility vehicles in December 2023

This recorded a 24% YoY growth over 28,333 utility vehicles sold in December 2022

In between April and December last year, Mahindra sold 333,764 utility vehicles

This marked a 29% growth over 257,849 utility vehicles sold between April-December 2022
