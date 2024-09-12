MG Windsor EV: Variants explained

MG has finally launched the Windsor EV in the Indian market, at an attractive price of ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This new electric SUV seems to be a good deal for the buyers who are looking for an affordable yet feature-loaded electric vehicle. There is, however, a twist in the way it is being priced: the battery is not included in the base price of the car. Instead, consumers would have to pay a usage charge of ₹3.5 per km, in effect renting the battery. This approach presents an interesting balance between lower initial ownership costs and ongoing battery usage expenses.

The base-spec Windsor EV lays a good foundation for what's essentially expected, while the middle-spec brings in a whole bunch of niceties that bring considerable joy to the drive. The top-spec variant adds only four features on paper, but these additions make a fair deal of difference by way of dialling up the cabin's ambiance and overall refinement.

MG Windsor EV: Excite

The MG Windsor EV's base-spec variant, Excite, offers a comprehensive range of features. The Windsor EV from the base spec itself gets LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and 17-inch wheels. However, these are steel wheels with covers. The exterior design is further enhanced by flush door handles. Inside, the cabin features fabric seats and a 60:40 split rear seat. I The infotainment system is a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Steering-mounted audio controls, multiple USB ports and a 12V power outlet are also available.

It further gets rear AC vents for rear passengers. The rear seat can be reclined for added comfort. A 7-inch digital driver display provides essential information. Keyless entry and automatic climate control add to the convenience. Safety features include cruise control, hill-start and hill-descent assist, six airbags, all-disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control, auto headlamps, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rain-sensing wipers.

MG Windsor EV: Exclusive

The Exclusive variant of the MG Windsor EV builds upon the Excite variant with an array of premium features. It boasts 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, smart flush door handles, leather seats and soft-touch finish on the dashboard and door pads. The cabin further gets a larger 15.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8 inch digital driver display, six way adjustable power driver seats as well along with a wireless phone charger.

The MG Windsor EV Exclusive variant also gets auto-folding ORVMs, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, a 360-degree camera, LED cornering lights, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an auto-dimming IRVM, a rear defogger and connected car technology.

MG Windsor EV: Essence

The top of the line MG Windsor EV Essence offers several enhancements over the Exclusive trim. It features multi-color ambient lighting to create a customizable interior atmosphere, a premium nine speaker Infinity audio system, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats and an air purifier for improved air quality within the cabin.

