MG Windsor EV surpasses 20,000 sales mark in six months: Here's what makes it famous

The MG Windsor EV has been a success for the carmaker ever since it was launched in September 2024. Between October 2024 and January 2025, it was the bestselling EV in the country for four consecutive months, becoming the top seller for MG Motor India.

Meanwhile, in March 2025, the EV again gained the top spot in the Indian electric passenger car marker. In fact, in just six months of its launch, the MG Windsor EV has sold over 20,000 units. Here’s what makes it famous.

MG Windsor EV: Prices

The MG Windsor EV is the brand's first offering with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, helping drop prices for the electric crossover by a significant margin. This has helped the automaker package the offering competitively with prices starting at ₹10 lakh, going up to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

MG Windsor EV: Design

The MG Windsor EV exhibits a design that is unlike any crossover on the market today, as it combines style elements of a hatchback, MPV and compact SUV. Up front, it features a split lighting design with LED daytime running lights and projector headlights, as well as an illuminated MG logo. The side profile of the car features flowing lines, large windows and alloy wheels, as well as a blacked-out pillar on certain trims, giving it a floating roof look.

At the rear of the car, connected LED tail lights and a roof spoiler and a raked rear window add to the styling design. Inside, the interior uses a dark color scheme with bronze and wood accents which emphasizes the spaciousness of the cabin while a panoramic glass roof further emphasizes the spaciousness.

MG Windsor EV: Features

The MG Windsor is decently packed on the feature front with plenty of features and a spacious cabin. The electric model is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, auto climate control, a panoramic glass roof, reclining seats, wireless charging, and more. The EV also gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold function, and more, as part of the safety kit.

MG Windsor EV: Specifications

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack across all the variants. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge.

