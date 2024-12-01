JSW MG Motor clocks 20% sales growth in November, registers 6,019 units

JSW MG Motor India has clocked sales of 6,019 units in November 2024. With this, the car manufacturer registered a 20 per cent surge in wholesale numbers last month compared to the same month a year ago. The automaker has attributed this year-on-year sales growth to the high demand for the MG Windsor EV , which is the third electric car from the brand in India after the MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV .

In an official statement, JSW MG Motor India has stated that in the 6019 units of wholesales, the MG Windsor EV contributed a significant chunk. The MG Windsor EV has clocked 3,144 units in November this month. JSW MG Motor India also claimed that the Windsor EV led the auto company's electric vehicle sales for the second consecutive month.

The car manufacturer further stated that the electric vehicles of the brand comprised more than 70 per cent of the OEM's total sales in November this year. It said that this sales performance underscores the position of its new energy vehicles (NEV) as a significant contributor to the auto company's overall revenue.

MG Windsor EV: Key growth driver for JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG Motor India has dubbed the Windsor EV as one of the key growth drivers for the automaker in the country, following the high demand for the electric car. Launched as the third EV from the brand after the OEM's flagship ZS EV and its most affordable Comet EV, the MG Windsor EV comes available at a starting price of ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, there is a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for consumers buying the Windsor EV, which makes the car available at ₹9.99 lakh. Under this scheme, the MG Windsor EV buyers have to pay a charge of ₹3.5 per kilometre driving.

Powering the MG Windsor EV is an IP67-certified 38 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises up to 332 kilometres range on a single charge. The electric powertrain onboard the MG Windsor EV churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV comes with four different driving modes, which are - Eco, Eco+, Normal and Sport.

