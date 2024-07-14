MG Cyber GTS debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed, adopts Porsche 911 like style

MG Motor is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The SAIC-owned carmaker has unwrapped the new MG Cyber GTS concept at the 2024 Good Festival of Speed, which grabbed the attention of the world. The electric car is essentially a hard-top version of the MG Cyberster sportscar.

The MG Cyber GTS comes as a two-door coupe and largely carries the design of its droptop sportscar sibling, the MG Cyberster. The headlamps and the air intake design of the new hardtop coupe look similar to the Cyberster. It gets aerodynamical styling elements and large air vents on both sides of the car that enhance heat dissipation, while at the bottom there is a meshed grille further enhancing the airflow to cool down the battery pack. The sporty-looking wheels along with red brake calipers enhance the sportiness further. The rear profile of the car gets distinctive taillights along with a diffuser below.

At one glance, it may seem similar to a Porsche 911 with its low body and wide rear wheel arches. The sloping rear roof line down towards a ducktail-like end also gives a Porsche 911-like vibe. In a nutshell, the all-new MG Cyber GTS looks more streamlined compared to its convertible sibling.

MG has not revealed anything about the possible launch timeline of the car. Also, the powertrain of the EV is a mystery as well. The MG Cyberster is available in both single and dual-motor variants, which would be available for the MG Cyber GTS as well. The single motor version gets choices of a 231 and 250 kW motor on the rear axle, which churn out 475 Nm torque. The dual motor version gets a 250 kW motor on the rear axle and a 150 kW motor on the front axle. The single-motor version of the convertible EV can sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, while the dual-motor version takes 3.2 seconds to reach the same mark.

On the battery front, the 231 kW single motor version of the MG Cyberster gets a smaller pack with 64 kWh capacity whereas all other versions use a 77 kWh battery pack. Ranges for the single-motor version are 501 and 580 km depending on the size of the battery pack, while the dual-motor variant can run up to 520 km range on a single charge.

