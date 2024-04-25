MG begins the groundwork for EV offensive plan, installs 500 EV chargers

MG Motor India has achieved the milestone of installing 500 chargers in 500 days as part of its MG Charge initiative in India. This initiative aims to establish sustainable and accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.

The project, launched in mid-2022, involved strategic partnerships with ecosystem partners such as Exicom Telesystems, ElectreeFi, EchargerBays, Ionage, Statiq & Highway Delite. Together, they deployed 7.4kW chargers, averaging one installation per day, covering approximately 50 major cities.

The MG Charge initiative is dedicated to installing 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days across apartments, condominiums, and societies, making charging convenient for residents and visitors.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India, expressed the company's commitment to creating a robust EV ecosystem, stating, "MG aspires to do more than provide cutting-edge electric vehicles."

In addition to the MG Charge initiative, MG Motor India has partnered with the Epsilon Group to collaborate on EV charging solutions and battery recycling. This partnership involves signing an MoU with Epsilon Group subsidiaries: Power EV, for charging solutions, and LICO, for battery recycling and second-life expertise.

Power EV aims to expand the public charging network by introducing high-capacity DC charging options, while LICO will assist MG Motor India in meeting its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations through battery recycling and certification services.

MG Motor India has recently announced its ambitious plans under the MG 2.0 strategy, in collaboration with its new joint venture partner, JSW Group. The revamped strategy includes aggressive expansion of its electric vehicle portfolio to effectively compete with rivals in the Indian market. The newly formed joint venture, JSW MG Motor India, has committed to investing ₹5,000 crore to enhance production capacity and launch a new car every 3-6 months starting September.

Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group expressed confidence in the partnership, stating their aim to create a 'Maruti-like movement in India', referring to the significant expansion of the personal car segment in the country in the 1980s and 1990s. He further elaborated that the goal is to capture a 33% share of India's EV market by 2030, indicating the ambitious nature of their plans for the Indian automotive market.

