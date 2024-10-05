Matter kicks off 25,000 km ride across India with Aera, deliveries begin soon

Ahmedabad-based Matter Group kicked off its new Aera thon Bharat ride with the new Aera electric motorcycle as the brand is set to commence deliveries soon. The electric two-wheeler start-up kicked off the 25,000 km ride across 25 states in India from its home in Gujarat. The event was flagged off at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity and the ride aims to raise awareness about “sustainable and eco-friendly transportation."

Matter Aerathon Bharat: What Is It?

The Aerathon Bharat mission will raise awareness about the urgent need to tackle climate change and accelerate the adoption of sustainable options. The manufacturer aims to highlight the effects of climate change including the shift in ecosystems, rising temperatures, and the loss of biodiversity in rural and remote areas with its nationwide ride. The company said the ride would also celebrate local changemakers and organisations dedicated to sustainable practices.

The Matter Aera looks sharp and well-proportioned while packing a 13.4 bhp electric motor and a range of 125 km on a single charge

“At MATTER, we aim to be a catalyst for the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy and mobility options. Our mission is to provide transportation that enriches lives while preserving the planet and delivering unapologetic electric motorbikes. Whether for daily commutes or adventures into new horizons, every ride should evoke a sense of freedom, not guilt about the future," stated the founders of Matter.

Matter Aera Deliveries

Matter is slated to inaugurate its maiden dealership in Ahmedabad on October 11, 2024, and deliveries will likely begin soon after. The Matter Aera is the first electric motorcycle to have a gearbox. Deliveries were earlier planned for April but deferred to the festive season. The new Aera is available in two variants - 5000 and 5000+ - priced between ₹1.74 lakh and 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both variants get a 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor promising a 0-60 kmph sprint in 6 seconds. The bike offers a claimed range of 125 km on a single charge. The Matter Aera is loaded with features including a 7-inch touchscreen console with navigation, music, and call connectivity. It also promises a low running cost of just 25 paise per km. We rode the Aera e-motorcycle earlier this year and came back impressed with what it offers.

