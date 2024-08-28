Maruti Suzuki plans to roll out six EVs by FY30-31

Maruti Suzuki has announced that they will roll out six new electric vehicles by FY30-31, with the first model sitting right around the corner. At the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, August 27, Chairman RC Bhargava spoke of their approach to achieve carbon neutrality goals in India. The AGM additionally saw Maruti Suzuki announcing their plans to stick to low-cost small cars, stating that the country cannot be limited to large, luxury vehicles.

Highlighting Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to carbon neutrality, Bhargava stated that the company is “reviewing how best to strengthen and accelerate the development of new technologies and products." The Indian manufacturer is expected to carry on EV development with the technical expertise from Japan’s Suzuki and bring out their first-ever electric model at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo which is to be held from January 17. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki had confirmed that a second EV model is in the works and would be debuted soon after the first launch.

Maruti Suzuki’s first electric model is going to be based on the eVX concept which has been showcased multiple times, both in India and abroad. While the manufacturer will be joining the EV race late, it has stated earlier that it will be rolling out one model every year until 2031. Maruti Suzuki is further expected to carry on with their hybrid programme, with Bhargava reiterating the importance of hybrid powertrains in minimising pollution and fuel consumption vis-a-vis engine-only models.

Maruti Suzuki had additionally touched upon their plans for developing low-cost small cars, a segment they had revolutionised with the original Maruti 800. Bhargava has said that the company expects the small car market to revive by the end of FY25-26, emphasising on the segment’s importance within India’s economic conditions.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to enter production next year and it is going to the company’s first all-electric offering. The eVX concept is a compact electric SUV that will be pitted against the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and Honda Elevate EV. It is expected to be fitted with all-wheel drive and bear off-roading abilities.

While Suzuki Motor has claimed that the new SUV will offer up to 500 km of range on a single charge, there has been no word about the battery capacity. The car’s cabin is expected to feature a large infotainment touchscreen display that allows for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The eVX is further expected to be fitted with a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging slot for smartphones, automatic climate control, and front ventilated seats which are electronically adjustable for the driver.

