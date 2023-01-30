Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV gets over 10k bookings. How long for delivery?

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV, launched earlier in January, has opened its innings on a strong note with more than 10,000 bookings received since the reservation window was opened on January 26. In around the five days since, the company informed on Monday, the XUV400 EV has received orders that will now take around seven months to deliver.

Mahindra XUV400 follows the success stories of newer SUVs from the company like the updated Thar, XUV700, Scorpio-N and the Bolero Neo. It is also the first all-electric SUV from the company. XUV400 was priced at ₹16 lakh and ₹19 lakh for its two variants (ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 bookings. These prices are now expected to go north. The company had previously informed it plans to deliver the first 20,000 units within a year, subject to supply chain viability.

XUV400 - Specs and price Battery size MIDC range Charger Option Price XUV400 EC 34.5 kWh 375 kms 3.3 kW ₹ 15.99 lakh 7.2 kW ₹ 16.49 lakh XUV400 EL 39.4 kWh 456 kms 7.2 kW ₹ 18.99 lakh

The Mahindra XUV400 takes a clear and unequivocal aim at the Tata Nexon EV which has thus far had a free run. It is offered in two variants and five colour options - Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue, with dual tone option of Satin Copper. As outlined in the table above, Mahindra XUV400 gets two battery options and has a claimed range of 456 kms.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

The more affordable Mahindra XUV400 has a 34.5 kWh with a claimed range of around 375 kms. It can be charged using either a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW charger. The top-end EL has a 39.4 kWh battery pack and comes with a 7.2 kW charger support. Mahindra also says that the XUV400 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds with a maximum speed of 150 kmph.

First Published Date: