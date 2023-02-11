HT Auto
Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV garners over 15,000 bookings since launch: MD Anish Shah

The Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV is off to a flying start for the automaker and the model has garnered over 15,000 bookings since its launch. Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO - Mahindra Group, announced the development on the eve of the Hyderabad e-Prix in the city while showcasing its upcoming Born Electric and XUV range of electric offerings.

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV400 began on January 26 and garnered over 10,000 bookings in 4 days
Bookings for the Mahindra XUV400 began on January 26, 2023, and the model was quick to gather the first 10,000 bookings within four days. The next 5,000 come in a little over two weeks, showing strong demand for the electric model. Mahindra’s first all-electric SUV arrived at a competitive price between 16.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the prices were restricted to the first 5,000 customers. The company is yet to announce the revised prices for the model.

The Mahindra XUV400 already commands a waiting period of about 7-8 months
The XUV400 is available in two variants - EC and EL. The XUV400 EC draws power from a 34.5 kWh battery pack with a range of 375 km (MIDC) on a single charge, while the XUV400 EL gets a larger 39.4 kWh battery pack that promises 456 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The EC variant gets either a 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW AC charger, while EL customers will get the 7.2 kW AC charger as standard.

Power comes from the front axle-mounted electric motor that develops 148 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 8.3 seconds on the Mahindra XUV400. On the feature front, the electric SUV gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX UX, connected car technology, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and compatibility with OTA updates. The model also comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, projector LED headlamps, a MID unit, six airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, ABS with EBD and more.

The XUV400 marks the beginning of Mahindra’s journey towards electric mobility. Having showcased its new electric brands - Born Electric (BE) and XUV in the UK last year, the company showcased the models for the first time in India ahead of the Hyderabad e-Prix. The automaker plans to bring at least five new electric SUVs under the new sub-brands, while also unveiling the BE.05 Rall-E, which is a chunky, off-road spec alternative to the upcoming BE.05. All the upcoming electric offerings will be built on the automaker’s new INGLO platform.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 13:45 PM IST
