Mahindra XEV 9e vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BYD Atto 3: Which eSUV should you get

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2024, 21:44 PM
  • Mahindra XEV 9e is the debutant electric SUV from the XEV sub-brand of Mahindra, which competes with Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BYD Atto 3 among others.
Mahindra XEV 9e
Mahindra says, that we can expect a real-world range of between 450 and 500 km. It also supports fast charging that can top up the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.
Mahindra XEV 9e
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs were launched in India earlier in November, with an aim to grab a larger chunk of the country's electric car market. Mahindra, despite having the first-mover advantage in the Indian electric car market, lost the edge to rivals such asTata Motors,Hyundai and others. The homegrown auto major has been selling the XUV400 so far as the only electric car, but now it has launched an EV offensive.

However, despite the homegrown auto major introducing its tech-laden electric SUVs, theMahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are expected to see tough challenges in carving their own spaces in the Indian EV market. Among the key rivals to the XEV 9e are Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BYD Atto 3. While both the Mahindra XEV 9e and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 measure over 4.6 metre in length, the BYD Atto 3 under 4.5 metre.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs BYD Atto 3: Specifications

Based on the INGLO architecture, which is a modular electric vehicle platform, the Mahindra XEV 9e alongside the BE 6 gets two different battery pack options, a 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh pack. While the 59 kWh battery pack was launched, Mahindra plans to bring the larger battery pack equipped variant later. The 79 kWh battery pack promises a 550 km range on a single charge.

The electric powertrain onboard this SUV is capable of churning out 288 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and has a fast charging function that allows 20-80 per cent top-up in 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.

The BYD Atto 3 on the other hand was recently updated. The Atto 3 new entry level variant The comes with a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack with a range of 468 km (ARAI certified). Meanwhile the upper two trim levels get the bigger 60.48 kWh battery pack with 521 km (ARAI certified) of range.

All the variants draw power from the single electric motor tuned for 150 kW (201 bhp) and 310 Nm of peak torque. The Atto 3 continues gets fast charging across all variants that can charge the battery from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.6 kWh battery pack, which is paired with an electric motor. The electric propulsion system onboard the EV churns out 215 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV promises an ARAI-certified range of up to 631 kilometres on a single charge.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2024, 21:44 PM IST
mahindra xev 9e hyundai ioniq 5 byd atto 3 electric vehicle

