Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two or Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus? Which one will you pick

The competition in the Indian electric passenger vehicle has intensified over the last couple of years, especially in the electric compact SUV segment. Multiple new EVs have been launched in the country since 2023. While most of them were SUVs, the most common segment that many of the automakers are targeting is the compact SUV segment. The first electric compact SUV was launched in 2019, the Hyundai Kona, and since then the segment has seen the introduction of six models in the segment. Recently the Mahindra BE 6 was introduced in the segment in November 2024, and prior to that the Tata Curvv EV made its debut in September 2024.

While the BE 6 and the Curvv EV are very similarly sized, the price points they are offered are a bit different. The BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh, the top of the line variant, Pack Three variant of the EV is priced at ₹26.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the Tata Curvv EV starts at ₹17.99 lakh, the top end Empowered+ A is priced at ₹21.99 lakh. Interestingly, the BE 6 Pack Two, which is the mid spec variant of the Mahindra EV at ₹21.90 lakh, ex-showroom, is priced similar to the top end variant of the Tata Curvv EV. Here’s how both the EVs priced at almost ₹22 lakh, compare against each other in terms of features, specs and range.

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Features

Being the top of the line variant, the Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ A gets all the bells and whistles. On the outside, it gets smart digital lights with a charging indicator, 18-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, connected tail-lamps, front fog lamps and electrically foldable mirrors.

The cabin features power-adjustable driver and co-driver seats, a rear armrest, and ventilated front seats. The infotainment system is upgraded to a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen with a nine-speaker JBL sound system. Additional features include an acoustic vehicle alert system, air purifier, and a reclinable rear seat. For added practicality, the Empowered+ also includes a frunk.

The Empowered+ A comes loaded with safety features like SOS call functionality, adaptive cruise control, and level 2 advanced driver assistance (ADAS). These ADAS features include lane departure warnings, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and adaptive steering assist. Other key features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition.

Meanwhile, Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two, gets ample amount of features, even after being the mid spec variant. On the outside, the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two gets several features which includes sequential turn indicators, a start-up lighting sequence, front fog lamps, cornering lamps, and auto booster lamps. And the mid-spec variant also includes front parking sensors.

When it comes to the interior, the cabin will feature soft fabric upholstery. The electric vehicle is fitted with a 16-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, along with an NFC key for keyless access, rear AC vents, and a rear parcel shelf. In terms of safety and driver assistance, the BE 6 comes with Level-2 ADAS, integrating one radar and one camera for better driving assistance along with adaptive cruise control.

Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Specs and range

The Tata Curvv EV comes available in two different battery pack options: a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh one. Both the battery pack options come paired with a 165 bhp generating electric motor. To top of the line Empowered+ A gets the larger 55kWh battery pack. The 55 kWh battery pack equipped Curvv EV promises up to 585 km certified range on a single charge. Tata Motors claims that the Curvv EV will be able to charge enough to cover 150 km in 15 minutes. Tata Curvv EV can reach 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 160 kmph.

The Mahindra BE 6 also gets two battery pack options - 79 kWh and 59 kWh. However, the Pack Two variant only gets the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. However, when compared to its rivals, the battery pack is substantially larger than the other models in the segment. Mahindra claims that the 59 kWh battery pack can deliver a range of 535 km. Furthermore, the battery pack is capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 20 minutes.

With a rear wheel drive setup, the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two produces a maximum output of 230 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. It further gets driving modes - Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, there will be a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode.

